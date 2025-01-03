Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Doug comforts Julie, Rafe’s plea to EJ, Brady helps Tate, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease more of the same in the new year.

Now that the holidays have wrapped up, Days sets the stage for February sweeps and huge returns like Sami (Alison Sweeney) coming home.

First, we must muddle through murky waters like fake Rafe, aka Arnold (Galen Gering).

The imposter continues to cause trouble for EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

When the real Rafe (Galen Gering) suggests they work together to take down Arnold, EJ might have to team up with his nemesis.

That’s just the beginning of what’s happening on Days of our Lives next week

The fallout of Chanel learning about Joy and Johnny

2025 isn’t starting off great for Chanel (Raven Bowens) after learning what Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins) did. Chanel has it out with Joy in the middle of Horton Town Square for all to see.

Lucky for Joy, she has Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) to console her after the fight. Meanwhile, Johnny learns something shocking about his wife, and it could mean the end of their marriage again.

The drama will impact Body and Soul and force Abe (James Reynolds) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) to make unexpected decisions.

Brady has Tate’s back

Over with the teen scene, Brady (Eric Martsolf) gets all the details from Tate (Leo Howard) about Sophia’s (Madelyn Kientz) pregnancy and her mom, Amy’s (Shi Ne Nielson) demands.

Brady and Tate come to their decision about the baby. Father and son stand together in this crisis.

When he’s not dealing with Sophia and her mom, Tate’s trying to mend things with Holly (Ashley Puzemis), unfortunately for him, the pregnancy news has Holly bonding with the new Doug (Peyton Meyer).

In fact, Holly urges Doug to come clean to her after she finds him in dire straits.

When Brady isn’t dealing with Tate, he has his hands full, playing the blame game with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). Speaking of Kristen, she may have no choice but to spill all about the texts to Ava (Tamara Braun).

More Days news

Elsewhere in Salem, Marlena (Deidre Hall) puts on her therapist hat to give advice to Belle (Martha Madison) and listen to Cat (AnnaLynne McCord).

The ice thaws between Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) and Xander (Paul Telfer); however, peace isn’t on the horizon. Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) warns Xander not to break the law again, while Stephanie (Abigail Klein) has words for Philip, too.

Doug comforts Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) as she continues to mourn Doug (Bill Hayes). Julie also gets a shoulder to lean on from Chad (Billy Flynn). The two commiserate over starting a new year without their great loves.

Who’s ready for another entertaining week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.