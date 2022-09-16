Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Craig’s back, Chad and Leo killer theories, and Steve faces Orpheus

Leo and Chad made strides on Days. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the now Peacock original tease things are shaking up in Salem.

The fall preview video revealed big things were coming to the hit soap opera as the show gears up for November sweeps.

Next week more clues will be dropped as to who killed Abigail (Marci Miller) and who is framing Leo (Greg Rikaart) for stabbing Sonny (Zach Tinker).

Another pivotal story beginning to unfold is Jennifer’s (Cady McClain) addiction to pills. Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) already caught her, and someone else is about to bust Jennifer too.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) has his hands full with his family, but he still manages to lend an ear to Xander (Paul Telfer) as the latter deals with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) leaving him.

That’s not all either. There is plenty of DiMera drama and Salem residents dealing with life-altering situations.

Let’s look at what is going on in Salem next week.

Chad and Leo think they know the truth

Will (Chandler Massey) and Chad work to figure out who stabbed Sonny. Before the week is over, Chad believes he’s figured it out along with who killed his wife.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Ironically the one person that Chad’s investigation leads him to is Sonny. Chad’s convinced his friend can help prove his theory.

Over with Leo (Greg Rikaart), he too has a theory about who is setting him up. Leo turns to his old pal Gwen (Emily O’Brien), but will she really listen to him?

The DiMera’s are stirring up trouble in Salem

A desperate EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) has a proposition for a back-from-the-dead Stefan (Brandon Barash). These two teaming up can only spell trouble and likely for other members of the DiMera clan.

Speaking of DiMera family members, Chad finally learns his brother isn’t so dead anymore.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) continues to push people’s buttons, especially Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady’s (Eric Martsolf).

They aren’t the only ones, either. John (Drake Hogestyn) finds himself in Kristen’s crosshairs too.

The latest drama with Kristen causes more problems with Brady and Chloe. When Chloe makes a shocking confession to Brady, will it be the end of the road for the couple?

Craig returns to town and Steve has words with Orpheus

Elsewhere in Salem, Nancy (Patrika Darbo) overhears an unsettling conversation Clyde (James Read) has on the phone, leading her to believe she’s being cheated on again. Nancy gets another surprise, too, when Craig (Kevin Spirtas) suddenly pops up in town.

Things get intense when Craig and Leo run into each other for the first time since their wedding blew up.

Meanwhile, Steve (Stephen Nichols) demands answers from Orpheus (George DelHoyo) as Marlena (Deidre Hall), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Kate (Lauren Koslow) wait for their bloodwork results.

All of this, plus Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan), finally get real with each other, and Jada (Elia Cantu) learns some shocking information.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.