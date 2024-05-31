Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Clyde’s caught, Chad shocker, Eric busts Sloan, and Sarah’s secret

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit Peacock soap tease May sweeps are over, but the drama is not.

New episodes written by head writer Ron Carlivati began airing today after months of episodes written during the writer’s strike last year playing out.

Ron promises that the new material and shows will be filled with twists and turns that will impact the rest of the year.

One of those twists will shake Chad (Billy Flynn) to his core, but considering that Clyde (James Read) is behind it, we know things won’t be as they seem.

Speaking of Clyde, putting the finishing touches on finding him remains at the forefront, as does wrapping up the baby switch storyline ahead of Arianne Zucker’s exit as Nicole Walker.

Let’s take a look at how those two things and more are playing out on Days next week.

The Clyde factor

Ava (Tamara Braun) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) put the screws to Goldman (Christy St. John) to find out where Clyde is hiding.

Meanwhile, Harris (Steve Burton) starts his own search for Clyde, and they are all soon joined by Steve (Stephen Nichols), much to the dismay of Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

All signs point to Ava being the first to find Clyde in Montana. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Harris has to stop Ava from killing someone, and who else would it be other than Clyde?

Over with Chad, Clyde uses his love for Abigail (Mari Miller) to get under his skin. We smell an Abigail is alive story coming with AnnaLynne McCord in the role; just our opinion.

The aftermath of the baby switch

This week ended with Eric (Greg Vaughan) busting Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) as she was fleeing the DiMera mansion. Eric finally gets to speak his mind to Sloan for blowing up his life, which might lead her to expose another lie.

Rafe (Galen Gering) wants Melinda (Tina Huang) to pay for her part in the baby swap, and so does EJ (Dan Feuerriegel). Melinda gets an earful from both men next week as she tries to find a way out of this jam.

Meanwhile, Leo (Greg Rikaart) has some questions for EJ because things don’t seem to add up for the con artist. Plus, Kate (Lauren Koslow) is on hand to support Roman (Josh Taylor) over losing baby Jude and worrying about Eric.

Wedding chaos, secrets and desperation explode in Salem

Elsewhere in Salem, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) begs Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) not to marry Konstantin (John Kapelos), but her pleas don’t work. Before the week is over, Maggie and Konstantin’s wedding begins with the next phase of the plan to expose Konstantin put in motion.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) works on a secret surprise for Xander (Paul Telfer) that involves their wedding. Does anyone else think it has to do with Xander’s mother?

After weeks of playing games, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) rethink their current situation. Later, Alex finds Theresa (Emily O’Brien) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) in a compromising position.

If that’s not enough drama going down in Salem, Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Rafe get one step closer to proving Gabi (formerly Camila Banus) didn’t kill Li (Remington Hoffman).

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.