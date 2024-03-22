Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Christening chaos, plots, pacts, truth bombs, and more Salem drama

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease fans’ need to brace themselves for plenty of drama and chaos.

There’s so much going down in Salem next week as the daytime drama gears up for May sweeps in a few weeks.

Jude’s Christening will be front and center next week.

In true soap fashion, it won’t go off without several disruptions, interruptions, and big bombshells.

Other hot topics for the week in Salem focus on scheming, making pacts, and hints a big secret might finally come out.

Days fans better buckle up because it will be one rollercoaster ride of a week.

Selfishness brings scheming, plotting, and pacts to Salem

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) are back at it, scheming to make Theresa (Emily O’Brien) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) jealous.

It seems to work, too, because Brady confronts Alex about Kristen before the week is over. Kristen, for her part, does what she does best with Theresa — manipulates her.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) gets an earful to keep his trap shut from Melinda (Tina Huang). Later, Melinda, Sloan (Jessica Serfaty), and Leo make a new pact to keep the secret about Jude at all costs.

Yeah, that’s not going to last very long!

Jude’s Christening Day

It should surprise no one that tension mounts between Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Sloan at Jude’s Christening. Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) discuss the situation with the two frenemies.

Speaking of Nicole, Sloan isn’t her only problem. Holly (Ashley Puzemis) causes issues for Nicole and EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) at Jude’s Christening. They don’t want to listen as she tries to come clean about the drugs she took.

Meanwhile, Eric can see Holly wants to get something off her chest. When she makes a confession to him, will it finally set Tate (Jamie Martin Mann)?

Hopefully, because Tate’s in deep trouble not only with Theresa but also because he can’t seem to quit Holly despite her not coming clean yet.

Other Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) sees Konstantin (John Kapleos) in a new light, while Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) tries to convince Xander (Paul Telfer) that Konstantin is a good guy.

John (Drake Hogestyn) faces more news about his past with Marlena and Steve (Stephen Nichols) by his side, and Brady and Roman (Josh Taylor) comfort each other in a time of chaos.

Before the week ends, Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Wendy (Victoria Grace) take the next step in their relationship. They aren’t the only ones either, as Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Everett (Blake Berris) figure out where they stand amid his real identity revelation.

Who’s ready for another must-see week of the hit Peacock soap?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.