Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Chanel arrested, Xander struggles, betrayal, and love drama

Chanel’s past catches up with her on Days. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit soap opera tease a whole lot of drama and chaos are exploding in Salem.

November sweeps are in full swing now, which means a couple of hot buttons storylines are ramping up, with the consequences lasting for months to come.

One example is the return of Stefan (Brandon Barash), who is not himself.

Stefan and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) continue to grow closer, much to the dismay of Gabi (Camila Banus) and Brady (Eric Martsolf). However, things may not be as they seem between Stefan and Chloe.

There’s also Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Wendy’s (Victoria Grace) quest for answers regarding his father and her brother. They seek out Anna (Leann Hunley) to help with their search.

Let’s see what else Days of our Lives fans can expect next week.

Channel and Paulina are busted

Thanks to Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) stealing the file on Chanel (Raven Bowens), Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) is on the warpath. Sloan lets Alex and Chad (Billy Flynn) have an earful before she makes a move that has Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Chanel reeling.

As Election Day arrives with Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina waiting for their individual race results, Chanel lands in jail for her deep dark college secret. The development forces Paulina to come clean with her husband and reveal she’s yet again lied to him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Xander has a guilty conscious

After kidnapping Susan (Stacy Haiduk) for a payday from Ava (Tamara Braun), Xander (Paul Telfer) struggles with what he has done. The more Susan panics, the guiltier Xander feels about his choice, prompting him to rethink his decision.

Susan’s pleas for Xander to be released get the best of him. However, a complication arises that will change everything for both of them.

Over with Ava, she relishes pulling EJ’s (Daniel Feuerriegel) strings. Never count EJ out, though, because as the week comes to a close, EJ gets the upper hand on Ava with a bit of help from his brother Tony (Thaao Penghlis).

Salem’s riddled with love drama and betrayal

Hot on the heels of their steamy photoshoot, Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) deal with their unresolved feelings for each other. Nicole also faces the truth about her marriage to Rafe (Galen Gering), while Jada (Elia Cantu) must deal with a shocking betrayal.

While it seems Nicole and Eric will betray Jada and Rafe, that may not be the case. After all, Days loves to make couples suffer, so it’s likely this story won’t be wrapped up by the end of sweeps month.

Elsewhere in Salem, disaster erupts when Bonnie (Judi Evans) tries to celebrate Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Victor’s (John Aniston) wedding anniversary. A shocking revelation throws the family into chaos.

All of this, plus Shawn (Brandon Beemer) is forced to put Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) in the hot seat, while Leo (Greg Rikaart) has a heart-to-heart with Sonny (Zach Tinker).

Who’s ready for another entertaining week on the hit Peacock daytime drama?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.