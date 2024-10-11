Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Chad and Abigail wed, Steve schemes, and Sarah and Xander shocker

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease that things are heating up ahead of November sweeps.

The last couple of weeks have been more of the same, focusing on Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) accident, fake Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord), and Body and Soul.

That’s not changing as Days gears up to keep fans on their toes during sweeps month.

There will be a bit less Body and Soul next week much to the happiness of many viewers.

Instead, we get Steve (Stephen Nichols) pulling out all the stops to prove Abigail is a fraud and Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) frantically covering her tracks.

Let’s take a look at everything happening on Days of our Lives next week

Fiona grows desperate

The walls are closing in on Fiona, especially now that Eric (Greg Vaughan) has raised suspicions about her with Sarah. This week ended with Sarah seemingly realizing Fiona was the hit-and-run driver.

Next week, Fiona takes drastic measures to keep her secret. After trying to shut up her daughter-in-law, she faces off with Xander (Paul Telfer).

We will also see Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Fiona hash things out after Eric finds a way to help save Brady.

Unfortunately, in true EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) fashion, he isn’t willing to set Brady free, even with Eric, Xander, Sarah, and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) in his ear.

Meanwhile, Xander turns to Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) to help him convince Kristen to turn over Dr. Rolf’s (Richard Wharton) serum.

Chad and Abigail’s wedding drama

Now that she has Chad’s (Billy Flynn) agreement to marry her, Abigail is moving full steam ahead with the wedding.

First, though, she has to deal with an eavesdropping Holly (Ashley Puzemis). Abigail thinks on her feet to avoid Holly’s questions, and it works for a hot second.

It turns out Holly isn’t Abigail’s only problem. Steve (Stephen Nichols) is convinced she is an imposter, which we all know is the case. Ahead of the wedding, Steve doubled down on proving Abigail is a fraud.

Meanwhile, JJ (Casey Moss) returns for a reunion with Abigail just in time to marry her and Chad, even though he has doubts about his sister. JJ and Holly compare notes on Abigail and how something isn’t quite right with her.

In true soap fashion, Chad and Abigail’s wedding reception is riddled with chaos as more than one person questions if Abigail is the real deal.

Could it be that Steve gets the goods on Abigail or that Mark obeys Clyde’s (James Read) orders and attempts to kill Chad? It’s likely the latter, especially with November sweeps on the horizon.

Relationships go awry in Salem

Elsewhere in Salem, Johnny (Carson Boatman) reels from thinking Chanel (Raven Bowens) hooked up with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson). It was really Stephanie (Abigail Klein) in the hospital bed, not Chanel.

Speaking of Stephanie and Alex, they regret their hook-up as they try to figure out whether they should be friends or more.

All of this, plus Sophia (Madelyn Kientz), gets advice from Ava (Tamara Braun) of all people. Sophia takes it to heart, too, because when Tate (Leo Howard) lands in serious trouble, Sophia shows up to help him.

It’s another must-see week of the hit Peacock soap, so be sure to tune in daily.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.