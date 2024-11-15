Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Brady’s ladies, Johnny on edge, Leo’s love, and Body and Soul chaos

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease that fans are in for a lot of Body and Soul.

The soap within a soap has fans in an uproar, but the good news is that the soap storyline will soon be over.

Executive producer Ken Corday has promised “great surprises” in the New Year after Body and Soul is done.

However, we must get through the next few weeks, which are Body and Soul heavy, as November sweeps hit the halfway point.

Body and Soul drama isn’t the only thing Days is focusing on; guilt, romance, and temptation are also prominent.

Brady and Johnny have lady problems

The guilt of cheating on Chanel (Raven Bowens) with Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins) pushes Johnny (Carson Boatman) over the edge.

Johnny’s actions raise Chanel’s eyebrows. As Johnny insists she deserves better than him, tensions mount between the couple.

Meanwhile, Joy can’t keep her mouth shut and spills all about her past with Johnny to Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), of all people. The news sets Alex off, but his anger likely has more to do with Stephanie (Abigail Klein) reconnecting with Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier).

Over with Brady (Eric Martsolf), Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), and Ava (Tamara Braun) demand his attention. When Ava lectures Brady, we can’t help but wonder if it’s about Kristen or the way Tate (Leo Howard) treated Sophia (Madelyn Kientz).

Kristen, for her part, has words with Brady about his newfound closeness to Ava, but it’s not pretty.

Romance hits Salem

Despite Gabi’s (Cherie Jimenez) warning, Javi (Al Calderon) can’t seem to stay away from Leo (Greg Rikaart). Javi’s romance has him standing up to his meddling cousin, causing a rift in the Hernandez family.

In true Gabi fashion, she meddles, and just as they are heating up, things begin to go south for the couple as Leo accuses Javi of betraying him.

They just met, so what could Javi have done to Leo already?

Lucky for Javi, JJ (Casey Moss) keeps Gabi busy filling her in on the latest health crisis with Doug (Bill Hayes) and how it’s impacting Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

Teen angst is strong in Salem as Holly (Ashley Puzemis) makes a decision about Tate, while Aaron (Louis Tomeo) and Sophia bond over their crappy lives.

Is Body and Soul cursed?

Before Hattie (Deidre Hall) exited Body and Soul, she cursed the show. The soap’s premiere arrives next week, leaving Abe (James Reynolds) feeling optimistic about the future.

Unfortunately for Abe, his hopes quickly diminish after the entire cast falls ill. More cast chaos also dampens the filming of Body and Soul.

Elsewhere in Salem, Cat (AnnaLynne McCord) has a new plan for how she and Chad (Billy Flynn) should deal with Clyde (James Read) to get what they both want.

Besides this, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) focuses on walking again after the serum doesn’t have the immediate desired effect she and Xander (Paul Telfer) hoped for.

It’s another must-see week of the hit Peacock soap!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.