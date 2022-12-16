Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Brady comes clean, Susan’s funeral fallout, and Christmas returns

Brady just might get his Christmas wish on Days. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease that it’s Christmas in Salem.

However, things aren’t all warm and fuzzy as truth bombs are dropped, lives hang in the balance, and one resident desperately needs a miracle.

There is some good news, though.

The annual Horton family Christmas ornament hanging will take place next week, bringing back some familiar faces.

Aside from the regular week of episodes, Days will also drop a special on Christmas Day on Peacock under the extras tab.

The content features several stars opening up about their favorite Days of our Lives holiday scenes, including never before seen moments.

Truth bombs and hopes of a Christmas miracle

The week kicks off with Brady (Eric Martsolf) revealing the truth about Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and the orchid to Eric (Greg Vaughan). It’s good that Brady came clean, too, because Eric offers a solution to his Kristen situation.

Meanwhile, John (Drake Hogestyn) continues to bond with Kristen in the hopes of getting the villain out of his son’s life. Things get tricky for both John and Brady as Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) makes it clear all she wants for Christmas is for her parents to get married.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) also hopes for a Christmas miracle, and it looks like she just might get it too.

Could it be that her and Chanel’s (Raven Bowens) legal woes are over?

Not likely, but at least something will put a smile on Paulina’s face this holiday season.

The fallout of Susan’s funeral

Several lives are in peril after the bomb Ava (Tamara Braun) planted at Susan’s (Stacy Haiduk) funeral went off. One of those lives is Ava’s, and her condition will have her son Tripp (Lucas Adams) preparing for the worst.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) also suffers injuries, but hers are not life-threatening, as spoilers reveal John spends time pampering his beloved Doc.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) survives the blast relatively unharmed because before the week is over, he rescues Wendy (Victoria Grace), who’s being grilled by Stefan (Brandon Barash).

The explosion leads Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ ((Dan Feuerriegel) closer, which causes another heated exchange between Nicole and Eric.

Christmas in Salem

Kate (Lauren Koslow) gets a holiday surprise when Rex (Kyle Lowder) shows up to spend Christmas with her and Roman (Josh Taylor).

The Horton family ornament hanging also brings Eli (Lamon Archey) and Jennifer (Cady McClain) back to town.

Unfortunately, the annual gathering will also bring some drama as Thomas (Cary Christopher) causes trouble for Xander (Paul Telfer) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien). It sounds like the young boy just might blow up their recent scheme that saved Xander from being outed as Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Susan’s kidnapper.

It’s another don’t-miss week on the hit daytime drama as Salem celebrates the holiday season.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.