Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Ava’s new threat, Kristen learns a secret, and confused Sarah

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease the tides are changing in Salem.

There’s one thing Days fans can always count on. The daytime drama is always shaking things up.

This week, Shawn (Brandon Beemer), Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), and Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) all revealed they were leaving town.

However, the newly aged Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) and Holly (Ashley Puzemis) surfaced to kick off a teen scene story.

All of this means that the focus on Days of our Lives is shifting ahead of November sweeps.

It’s Salem, though, which means some things never change.

Threats, schemes, and escape plans take over Salem

Clyde Weston (James Read) is back next week. Yes, he’s still in prison, but that doesn’t stop him from making threats.

Although Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) also resurfaces in Statesville, Clyde focuses on Ava (Tamara Braun). Clyde issues a threat to Ava if she doesn’t help him.

Little does Clyde know Ava and Harris (Steve Burton) have feelings for each other, so he will have her back.

In their latest scheme, Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus) gear up for a major power play. They put together a financial plot that seriously impacts their relationship.

Tension mounts between Leo (Greg Rikaart) and Dimitri (Peter Porte) when they can’t agree on an escape plan.

Could this be the end of Dimitri and Leo?

Family bonding and helping hands hit Salem

Meanwhile, the subject of marriage continues to be a sore spot for Chad (Billy Flynn) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein). When Chad puts distance between himself and Stephanie, he turns to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) of all people.

Speaking of those looking for help in the love department. A frustrated Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) seek out John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) for advice.

After Jada (Elia Cantu) gets some unexpected news, Rafe (Galen Gering) is her shoulder to lean on. It sounds like Talia (Aketra Sevillian) opts to leave Salem following a warning from Belle (Martha Madison).

Reality checks and discovering secrets rock Salem

Despite her best efforts, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) can’t help but soften toward Xander (Paul Telfer) now that she knows Susan (Stacy Haiduk) is alive. Before the week ends, Justin (Wally Kurth) gives Sarah a blunt dose of reality.

Xander, for his part, rethinks Sloan’s (Jessica Serfaty) latest custody strategy, while Eric (Greg Vaughan) confides his adoption plans to Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Elsewhere in Salem, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) learns that Holly has a secret crush on Johnny (Carson Boatman). Kristen, of course, uses this to her advantage, but how?

Who’s ready for another must-see week of the hit Peacock soap?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.