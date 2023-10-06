Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Alex’s ego trip, Xander fights, goodbyes, new teen scene, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease change is in the air in Salem.

The seasons aren’t the only thing changing on the daytime drama.

Things are shaking up on Days due to several cast exits, as well as new stories emerging, like a teen romance.

All of this leads up to November sweeps, which is just a few weeks away.

The fallout of Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) being Victor’s (John Aniston) son, not Justin’s (Wally Kurth), takes center stage.

A custody battle for baby Victoria is also brewing, with Xander (Paul Telfer) catching a big break and making a big move next week.

Alex and Xander let their egos take over

Channeling his inner Victor Kiriakis, Alex makes waves after pushing Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) out as Titan CEO. Justin reels from the new Alex, and he isn’t the only one.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) rages at Alex for bailing on Basic Black with no warning. This prompts a sit-down between Alex and Justin to discuss the future of Titan.

Over with Xander, he hires Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) to handle his custody battle against Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). They conspire on the best way to handle Sarah and get custody of Victoria.

However, Xander may not need too much of a strategy. After learning Susan (Stacy Haiduk) is alive, Sarah softens toward her baby daddy.

Nicole and Brady’s kids are aged

In true soap opera fashion, Brady’s son Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) and Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) daughter Holly (Ashley Puzemis) are now teens. Tate returns to Salem with his dad and mom, Theresa (Emily O’Brien), while Holly finally gets screen time.

Sparks fly when Holly and Tate meet in the park. Nicole is the first to notice something brewing between the kids.

Brady, however, remains focused on getting Tate back on track, which includes getting him a job.

Days has introduced a new scene with Tate and Holly, so expect more teens to surface soon.

Other Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Chad (Billy Flynn) is hesitant about getting married again, and it has Stephanie (Abigail Klein) questioning their relationship.

Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) are not on the same page about their marriage. Is the end for Shelle?

Theresa (Emily O’Brien) keeps her sights set on Alex to make Brady jealous, while Harris (Steve Burton) admits he has feelings for Ava (Tamara Braun).

Meanwhile, Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel’s (Raven Bowens) date night gets interrupted.

Plus, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) leave town with warnings from Brady and Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.