Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Alex is Victor’s son, Chloe has a secret, and Harris and Ava busted

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit Peacock soap tease truth bombs are dropping all over Salem.

Secrets, lies, and betrayal are front and center on the hit daytime drama, with the fallout lasting well into November sweeps.

One of those things involves the truth about baby Victoria’s paternity.

Another has to do with Harris (Steve Burton) and Ava (Tamara Braun) being on the run as they look for a not-so-dead Susan (Stacy Haiduk).

Both of those stories are kicked up a notch next week, as well as the secret of Victor’s (John Aniston) will is exposed.

Let’s take a look at everything going down on Days of our Lives next week.

Alex gets the shock of his life

There has been speculation that Victor’s big secret and the reason he destroyed his will was that Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) was really his son, not Justin’s (Wally Kurth). It turns out the rumor is true.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Justin uncovered the truth thanks to the briefcase the ISA discovered at the crash site. Justin breaks the news to Alex, who reels from the bombshell.

Before the week is over, Alex gets some words of wisdom and reassurance from Sonny (Zach Tinker).

Meanwhile, Vivian (Louise Sorel) continues to torment the good people of Salem, including pressuring Alex to help her cause. Kate (Lauren Koslow) unleashes her fury on Vivian, but it, of course, falls on deaf ears.

Vivian gets knocked down a couple of pegs, though, when she learns the truth about Victor’s will.

Chloe learns Xander’s the daddy

Ahead of her wedding to Rex (Kyle Lowder), Sarah (Linsey Godfrey begins to question marrying him and keeping Xander (Paul Telfer) in the dark about him being Victoria’s father. Sarah’s doubts are quickly cast aside when she and Xander butt heads.

Little does Sarah know, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) stumbles upon the truth. Chloe is faced with whether to tell the truth or keep Sarah’s secret.

Odds are Chloe will spill the beans at either her wedding to Xander or Sarah and Rex’s wedding.

That’s not all Chloe’s up to either. Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) gets grilled by Chloe, who wants to know his plans for the future.

Ava and Harris amp up the search for Susan

In London, the walls close in on Harris and Ava after Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada (Elia Cantu) find them. Lucky for Ava and Harris, they convince the cops that Susan is alive, and they are looking for her.

Back in Salem, Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) move in together, much to the dismay of Marlena (Deidre Hall). Doc has some harsh words for his son regarding his new living situation.

Plus, Sloan and Melinda (Tina Huang) team up to help each other, while Tripp (Lucas Adams) leaves Wendy (Victoria Grace).

Who’s ready for another exciting week on the hit Peacock soap?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.