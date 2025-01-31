Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Alex in danger, Body and Soul clean up, and Jada’s turmoil

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease the end of Body and Soul is near.

That’s right; fans have been waiting for Body and Soul to go away pretty much from the jump.

It looks like February sweeps will bring the end of the fake soap.

This week, Arnold, aka fake Rafe (Galen Gering), and EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) set a trap for Jada (Elia Cantu) to look like a crooked cop.

Thanks to the two men, Jada ends up at the Salem PD in her wedding dress, facing some serious questions.

Let’s take a look at everything going down on Days of our Lives next week.

Body and Soul chaos

The cast of the fake soap receives some shocking news, and it has everything to do with Nurse Whitley’s (Kim Coles) return. Abe (James Reynolds) is shocked to see her, realizing certain events make sense now.

Yes, Whitley is sabotaging Body and Soul, including targeting Bonnie (Judi Evans) and now Alex (Robert Scott Wilson). They aren’t the only ones in her crosshairs, either.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), Johnny (Carson Boatman), and Hattie (Deidre Hall) land in grave danger because of the crazy nurse.

When Stephanie (Abigail Klein) drops another bombshell on Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Abe, they can’t believe what they hear.

Wedding and relationship disasters hit Salem

After Arnold brings disaster to the wedding, Paulina (Jackée Harry) goes into damage control mode. Paulina does her best to get information from Arnold, not knowing he’s not the real Rafe (Galen Gering).

Steve (Stephen Nichols) goes on the defense to protect Jada. Before the week is over, Patch shares his theory on what is really happening.

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) can’t help but look after an injured Alex, even though he’s with Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins). The more time Stephanie and Alex spend together, the more Joy’s jealous side emerges.

Meanwhile, Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) discuss the events of the bachelor and bachelorette parties. Belle also ends up in another fight with EJ, but does it have to do with their tryst or Jada?

Johnny and Chanel (Raven Bowens) get brutally honest about their marriage. Their talk takes a turn neither of them expected.

Other Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) learns another dirty little secret. All signs point to Xander (Paul Telfer) coming clean about why he’s really playing nice with Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier).

Speaking of Philip, Kate gives him an earful of complaints, and Chad (Billy Flynn) is happy to see Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) doing better.

All of this, plus Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) covers her tracks in front of Brady (Eric Martsolf) while Ava (Tamara Braun) tries to escape the Lady in White (Roslyn Gentle).

So much juicy entertainment happening on the hit Peacock soap. Make sure to tune in so that not a moment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.