Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Abigail’s secret, Chad treads lightly, Xander blasts Jada, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap reveal secrets amp up, and so does Body and Soul.

Yes, it seems that Body and Soul is becoming a focal point on the show, with even more people getting involved with Abe (James Reynolds) and Kate’s (Lauren Koslow) project.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) becomes the next Salem resident to get involved when Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Abe ask her to audition.

While Body and Soul takes center stage, two other storylines heated up this week.

The return of Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord) and Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) is filled with twists as they shake up the daytime drama.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That’s not all going down, either, as plenty of other storylines will keep Days fans talking.

But first, let’s talk about NuAbigail.

Chad and Abigail adjust to their new reality

We all knew something was off when DNA results confirmed that the mystery woman was Abigail so quickly. Friday’s cliffhanger proved us right, as Abigail made a phone call confirming that the plan was on track.

Abigail does remember something from her past next week, or at least that’s what she wants people to believe. The moment comes soon after Abigail encounters EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) for the first time.

Chad (Billy Flynn) struggles to deal with Abigail and her amnesia as he tip-toes around her. Chad leans on Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) to express his feelings and seek advice.

Jennifer (Cady McClain) reunites with Abigail, only to be reminded things are not the same with her daughter. Jack (Matthew Ashford) is there to help facilitate the awkward reunion.

The aftermath of Sarah’s hit-and-run accident

Meanwhile, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) doesn’t want to face her new reality of being paralyzed. Despite their best efforts, Xander (Paul Telfer) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) fail to make Sarah feel better.

In true Xander fashion, his answer is to punish the person who hit his wife. Xander demands answers from Jada (Elia Cantu) on the investigation.

Jada gets closer to an arrest, and we are sure Brady (Eric Martsolf) will be the one in the cuffs, even though Fiona was the driver. When clips from the night flashback to Brady, he handles it by turning to Fiona so they drown their sorrows again.

Stefan begs for forgiveness, and Connie has a new target

The fallout of Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) learning Stefan (Brandon Barash) slept with Ava (Tamara Braun) leaves Stefan scrambling. After Gabi unleashes her fury on them, Stefan pleads for another chance.

Melinda (Tina Huang) faces off with Connie (Julie Dove), making the prosecutor Crazy Connie’s next victim. Connie goes to great lengths to eliminate her latest problem.

Elsewhere in Salem, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) receives annulment papers from Theresa (Emily O’Brien).

Leo (Greg Rikaart) and Hattie (Deidre Hall) hang, only he still thinks she’s Marlena (Deidre Hall), and Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) puts the moves on Tate (Leo Howard) to get even with Holly (Ashley Puzemis).

It’s another must-see week in Salem!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.