Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Abigail twist, Jack meddles, Eli and Lani return, and prom chaos

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease big returns and drama hitting Salem.

The search for the truth about Abigail (formerly Marci Miller) leads to the debut of AnnaLynne McCord on Wednesday, June 19.

There’s speculation AnnaLynne is the new Abigail, but in true soap fashion, things are not as they seem.

Jack’s (Matthew Ashford) sudden return to town throws a wrench in Chad (Billy Flynn) and Julie’s (Susan Seaforth Hayes) plan to find the evidence Clyde (James Read) has about Abigail in Chicago.

Even with Jack meddling, though, Julie and Chad make a discovery that will shake up many lives in Salem.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It’s not all about finding Abigail, though, so let’s see what else is happening on Days of our Lives next week.

Celebrating Paulina and Abe

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) make a surprise visit to help Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) celebrate their wedding anniversary. Their family goes all out for them since Paulina and Abe were apart last year.

However, Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel’s (Raven Bowens) impending move dampens Paulina’s spirits. And yes, it seems that Chanel and Johnny are leaving town, at least for now.

A father-and-son chat between Johnny and EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) also leads us to believe the newlyweds are exiting Salem.

Confessions, confrontations, and blackmail take over Salem

This week ended with Stefan (Brandon Barash) learning EJ isn’t the father of baby Jude. In true DiMera fashion, Stefan uses the info to blackmail EJ, forcing him to help get Gabi (formerly Camila Banus) out of prison.

Meanwhile, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) plans to take his relationship with Theresa (Emily O’Brien) to the next level. First, though, Alex must clear the air with Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Konstantin (John Kapelos) may be dead, but he’s still causing trouble for Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) as she learns even more disturbing news that she has to deal with.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) drops a bombshell confession on Justin (Wally Kurth) that the legal eagle never saw coming.

It’s time to go to prom

Although we haven’t heard much about Salem prom in a while, the night finally arrives. Holly (Ashley Puzemis) and Tate (Leo Howard) scheme to spend the special night together.

Unfortunately for them, their parents are meddling in the worst possible way. Nicole (Arianne Zucker) puts a wrench in Holly’s plans when she shares some news with her daughter.

Later, Tate learns Brady and Theresa are chaperoning the event, which makes it even more difficult for him to spend time with Holly.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) puts Eric (Greg Vaughan) in the hot seat over his feelings for Nicole, while Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) hits a snag trying to find Xander’s (Paul Telfer) mother.

It’s another don’t-miss week of the hit Peacock soap.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.