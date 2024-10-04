Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Abigail proposes to Chad, Eric and Sarah play detective, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit Peacock soap tease more of the same in Salem.

November sweeps are on the horizon, so Days is setting the stage for a must-see month.

The focus will remain on Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) accident as new lies and schemes occur to keep the truth from coming out.

Time is running out for fake Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord), so she ups her game to deceive Chad(Billy Flynn) to keep Clyde (James Read) at bay.

Body and Soul will be front and center, too, whether fans like it or not.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at everything going down on Days of our Lives next week.

The stakes are high for Sarah and Brady

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) makes a deal with Xander (Paul Telfer) to help Sarah walk again in exchange for Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) freedom. In true Xander fashion, he will try to outsmart Kristen, which will cost him.

Before that happens, though, Xander gets Sarah on board with the plan, but EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) will be an obstacle. The DA refuses to let Sarah take back her statement.

Meanwhile, Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) prepares to tell Brady the truth, only to have Eric (Greg Vaughan) interrupt their chat and confront Fiona. Later, Sarah and Eric compare notes from Fiona and Brady to attempt to piece together the events of the night of the accident.

Marriage drama and new romances heat up Salem

Abigail pushes Chad to take a trip with her so she can propose. Things hit a snag when Leo (Greg Rikaart) spills the beans to Charlotte (Olivia and Oakley Rondou) and Thomas (Cary Christopher) that their mother is alive.

That doesn’t stop Abigail from asking Chad to put a ring on it, but will it be too soon for him?

Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) move forward with their divorce. In a shocking turn of events, Stefan and EJ bond over their failed marriages.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) reveals his true feelings about Chanel (Raven Bowens) working with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson). What Johnny doesn’t know is that Alex and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) decide to rekindle their romance.

Other Salem tidbits

On the Body and Soul front, Bonnie’s (Judi Evans) latest demands put Abe (James Reynolds) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) in defense mode. Leo finds himself on the defense when Hattie (Deidre Hall) blasts him for double-crossing her.

Elsewhere in Salem, Holly (Ashley Puzemis) gets an earful from Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) about forgiving her mom and Eric. Maggie also spends time catching up with Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

Melinda (Tina Huang) faces the music for the part she played in baby Jude’s kidnapping, while EJ makes another bold move to save his job as the DA.

Who’s ready for another crazy week in Salem?

In other Days news, beloved actor Drake Hogestyn passed away last week after a private battle with pancreatic cancer. Drake’s friends and costars have been paying tribute to him, and you can read some of them here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.