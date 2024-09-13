Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Abigail plays defense, Rafe struggles, Connie’s final plan, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease confessions and chaos exploding in Salem.

This week ended with Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) stopping Xander (Paul Telfer) from beating Brady (Eric Martsolf) with a bat by declaring she has a confession to make.

Fiona drops a bomb that will rock Xander to his core, but don’t expect her to come clean about the accident.

Instead, we have a feeling Fiona either tells a lie or admits she and Brady have been hooking up.

While Xander deals with the bombshell that Fiona drops on him, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) bond over the misery of Sarah’s new reality.

Here’s what else is happening next week on Days of our Lives

Is this the end of the crazy Connie’s chaos?

Connie (Julie Dove) has been wreaking havoc in Salem for months. Next week, though, the revenge plan reaches a dangerous climax that impacts several people.

The two people at the top of Connie’s hit list are Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and Melinda (Tina Huang). After being forced to listen to Connie lay out her deadly scheme, Melinda fights to get free.

When Jada (Elia Cantu) is shocked by what she finds in Connie’s bedroom, all bets are she discovers a tied-up Melinda. Meanwhile, Gabi finally sees Connie’s true colors, which lands her in a very explosive situation.

Rafe (Galen Gering) holds the key to putting Connie away for good. However, his memory is foggy at best.

Lucky for Rafe, he gets some help from Roman (Josh Taylor), which changes everything.

Fake Abigail ups her game

Now that Steve (Stephen Nichols) is suspicious of Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord), she goes on the defense. Abigail meets with Mark (Jonah Robinson) to figure out how to shut down Steve.

To keep her cover going, Abigail has another memory that tugs on Chad’s (Billy Flynn) heartstrings. The moment has Chad dropping all his walls to fully welcome his wife back, still on her terms, though.

Meanwhile, Steve isn’t going to back down from finding out what’s really happening with Abigail. Since Clyde (James Read) set all this in motion, Steve heads to Statesville to grill his enemy, and we all know that won’t go well.

Stefan and Ava team up

Since learning Gabi slept with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), Stefan (Brandon Barash) has been on a destructive path.

Next week, Stefan involves Paulina (Jackée Harry) in his scheme by giving her some information that will turn someone’s life upside down, and EJ is likely that person.

Ava (Tamara Braun) also gets roped into Stefan’s plotting when he makes her an offer she can’t really refuse. Before the week ends, Stefan and Ava’s lives are thrown into chaos thanks to the fallout from Connie and her revenge plan going awry.

Elsewhere in Salem, a grieving Stephanie (Abigail Klein) leans on Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), and EJ makes a shocking discovery.

It’s another must-see week in Salem, so make sure to tune in daily!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.