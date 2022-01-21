Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Abigail in danger, Paulina worries, Nancy meddles, and EJ’s bad news

Abigail knows something fishy is going on with Sarah. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease love confessions, past mistakes, and sealed fates take over Salem.

The daytime drama is setting the stage for a major cliffhanger ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Yes, Days is set for another two-week hiatus while NBC covers the Olympics.

That means Days of our Lives fans are in for one wild ride the next couple of weeks. The NBC show will be a must-see as lives in Salem are forever changed due to lies, schemes, forbidden love, and the devil.

Abigail and EJ face life-changing obstacles

Desperate to keep Xander (Paul Telfer), Gwen (Emily O’Brien) goes to great lengths to prevent Abigail (Marci Miller) from discovering the truth about Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). By the end of the week, Abigail’s fate is sealed, and she ends up closer to Sarah than she imagined.

Meanwhile, Chad (Billy Flynn) shares Abigail’s impersonation theory with Xander, but it’s too little too late. Xander decides to forget Sarah and plan a future with Gwen.

Belle (Martha Madison) has jaw-dropping news for EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) ahead of his sentencing. It appears EJ is headed to prison for the time being.

Paulina is haunted by the past

A run-in between Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) proves to be extremely awkward, but it turns out to be the least of Paulina’s worries. Paulina comes face to fame with her old flame. The timing couldn’t be worse either because Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina finally have a bonding moment.

Lucky for Paulina, Marlena (Deidre Hall) seeks her out to apologize for ruining Paulina’s wedding to Abe. Paulina will need her friend, too, especially as Lani (Sal Stowers) begins to wonder if Paulina’s ex is also her biological father.

As for why Paulina’s ex is in town, well, he has some business with Johnny (Carson Boatman). It turns out Paulina’s old flame is a movie producer whom Johnny promised the possession movie to.

Meddling and love confessions

Craig (Kevin Spirtas) assures Nancy (Patrika Darbo) that he isn’t cheating on her. When his words fall on deaf ears, Craig opens up to Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) about what’s really going on with him.

Instead of focusing on her marriage, Nancy pushes Brady (Eric Martsolf) to pursue Chloe after seeing sparks between them.

Over with Rafe (Galen Gering), he informs Nicole (Arianne Zucker) she’s the woman for him. Then, Ava (Tamara Braun) and Nicole have another intense exchange, as Ava continues to play Nicole and Rafe like a fiddle.

Elsewhere in Salem, Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus) are determined to get Johnny on their side. Plus, Chanel (Raven Bowens) leans on Abe after learning Johnny made out with Gabi.

Who’s ready for another exciting week on the hit daytime drama?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.