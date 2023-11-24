Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: A Steve and John truth bomb, Dimitri and Sloan spar, and angry EJ

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease November sweeps are going out with a bang.

It’s the final week of the pivotal sweeps month, and Days continues to give fans so much to talk about.

The fallout of the baby switch will be front and center for weeks to come, with several people involved.

A DNA test next week takes this story to a whole new level, as does a little good old-fashioned soap blackmail.

That’s not all either, as the walls close in on Konstantin (John Kapelos) and his plan to steal Victor’s (John Aniston) fortune.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at what else is happening on Days of our Lives next week.

Baby switch drama

After learning Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) baby died, Dimitri (Peter Porte) makes a beeline to confront Sloan (Jessica Serfaty).

Dimitri threatens to expose Sloan if she doesn’t make sure Leo (Greg Rikaart) gets out of jail. It won’t be an easy task, as Sloan finds out when she steps up to free Leo.

Meanwhile, EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) is on the warpath, demanding answers from Rafe (Galen Gering). Before the week ends, EJ brags to Leo, so it appears he gets something he wants that hurts the con artist.

Leo will be very popular next week because Jada (Elia Cantu) is offering him a deal.

Nicole remains devastated over the loss of her baby and very suspicious of what happened to him. However, she manages to pull herself together to apologize to Holly (Ashley Puzemis) for losing it on her.

Times up for Konstantin

In Greece, John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) get the goods on Konstantin — or so they think. When they return to Salem, Steve loops in Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) on his findings and suspicions about Konstantin.

Steve isn’t Konstantin’s only problem because Theresa (Emily O’Brien) lays into him over the whole kidnapping of Sarah and Xander’s (Paul Telfer) baby incident. It did lead to them coming to an agreement about baby Victor, and Sarah makes it official next week.

Speaking of Theresa, she wants answers from Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) about their relationship. Little do they know, Xander listens in on their very intriguing chat.

More Salem news

Elsewhere in Salem, one couple gets bad news while Stephanie (Abigail Klein) agrees to a new scheme with Everett (Blake Berris) that doesn’t make Chad (Billy Flynn) happy at all.

Ava (Tamara Braun) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) work together to find a way out of Clyde’s (James Read) clutches. Plus, Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) meddles with Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) to get closer to Holly.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment on the hit daytime drama is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.