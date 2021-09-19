Days of our Lives spoilers: Fall brings romance, fights, a wedding, a rescue, and an evil possession to Salem

Victor is back on-screen this fall on Days of our Lives. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease fans of the hit NBC show are in for one wild and crazy fall in Salem.

Hot on the heels of the revelation that Days is revisiting Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) possession story, the daytime drama has revealed what else viewers can expect this fall. There is a lot of focus on love, romance, and making babies.

It’s Salem, though, so fistfights, blow-ups, betrayal, and scheming are also in the mix. Oh, and so much nostalgia thanks to Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) dream of making a movie about Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) life.

Love is in the air in Salem

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) get romantic as they work to put their marriage back together. Allie (Lindsay Arnold), Tripp (Lucas Adams), Belle (Martha Madison), and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) all get in some quality love time this fall too.

Meanwhile, Roman (Josh Taylor) tries once again to reignite the flames with Kate (Lauren Koslow). Roman promises to “romance the hell” out of Kate if she gives him another chance.

After the hiccup involving Allie, Johnny intends to woo Chanel (Raven Bowens) into dating him. Johnny pulls out all the stops, including serenading her with his guitar.

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) also goes to great lengths to let Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) know she’s the one for him.

Plus, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) has her hands full, getting busy with both EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Rafe (Galen Gering). At the same time, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) agrees to have a baby with Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Abe (James Reynolds) has big news next week. The preview video shows Abe and Paulina (Jackée Harry) are getting married.

Lani (Sal Stowers) is thrilled about the news. However, Chanel gets her feelings hurt when Paulina asks Lani to be her maid of honor.

The drama is in full force this fall on Days of our Lives

It’s not all love and romance this fall on the hit daytime drama. When Philip isn’t focused on Chloe, he’s busy causing chaos in Salem.

First, Philip punches Brady (Eric Martsolf), who clearly won’t give up on Chloe. Then he informs Gabi (Camila Banus) that Jake (Brandon Barash) used to be a hitman.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) has yet another showdown with EJ, which includes trading insults.

It looks like Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Xander (Paul Telfer) rebuild their friendship. They’ll hit a snag when Xander ditches Gwen (Emily O’Brien) to go rescue Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) from the deserted island Kristen put her on.

Days viewers watched as Doug (Bill Hayes) turned into the devil in front of Marlena. The possession storyline will focus on Marlena again and her terrorizing Salem. Marlena even elevates above the bed again as John (Drake Hogestyn) knocks on their bedroom door.

Last but not least, the preview video shows Victor (John Aniston) on the canvas after a short hiatus.

Who’s ready for crazy, spooky fall filled with twists and turns in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.