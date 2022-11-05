Days of our Lives spoilers: Eric and Nicole kiss, Shawn the bad guy, and more shockers

Eric gets some unexpected news from Rafe and Nicole on Days. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that so many jaw-dropping moments are coming up on the hit Peacock soap opera.

Things are heating up in Salem as Election Day brings an unexpected arrest and romantic feelings that can no longer be denied.

It’s November sweeps time, which means a month filled with twists and turns on the daytime drama.

The latest preview video for Days teases fans will not want to miss the next few episodes.

Friday left viewers dangling after Xander (Paul Telfer) managed to sneak into the DiMera mansion and kidnap Susan (Stacy Haiduk).

In the promo video, Anna (Leann Hunley) and Tony (Thaao Penghlis) walk into what appears to be a kidnapping in action. However, fans know that’s likely not the case, and instead, they stumble upon the mess in the living room.

Nicole and Eric give in to their feelings

After months of ignoring how they feel about each other, Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) finally come clean. Nicole admits to Eric that she still loves him, which ends with the two of them kissing.

Unfortunately for them, Jada (Elia Canta) spies them in the smooch. A quick flip in the video has Jada collapsing in Rafe’s (Galen Gering) arms at the Brady Pub. Rafe makes a distress phone call to Eric while at the hospital, letting him know Jada’s in trouble.

Eric and Nicole aren’t the only ones getting physical. Stefan (Brandon Barash) is determined to help Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) forget Brady (Eric Martsolf) and plants another kiss on her.

Plus, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) shocks Leo (Greg Rikaart) and Sonny (Zach Tinker) when he announces he has a date with Stephanie (Abigail Klein). It’s the least Stephanie can do after Alex stole that file from Sloan (Jessica Serfaty).

Shawn arrests Chanel

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Chanel (Raven Bowens) gets arrested for what has to do with her deep dark college secret. The promo video shows that moment happens at the worst possible time, in the middle of the Election festivities in Horton Town Square.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold), Paulina (Jackée Harry), and Abe (James Reynolds) look on as Shawn (Brandon Beemer) announces that Chanel’s being arrested for the suspicion of murder. The promo ends with Chanel getting her mugshot at the Salem P.D.

What did Chanel do back in college? Will Stephanie be able to shut off her feelings for Chad (Billy Flynn) and focus on Alex? What’s wrong with Jada, and will she tell Rafe about Nicole and Eric?

Those questions and more will be answered in upcoming Days of our Lives episodes. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.