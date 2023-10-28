Days of our Lives spoilers: Eric and Nicole fight their feelings and Everett spells trouble for Stephanie

Days of our Lives spoilers tease November sweeps are kicking off with old flames stirring up old feelings on the hit Peacock soap.

Blake Berris returns to Days in the role of Everett Lynch, the ex-boyfriend that Stephanie (Abigail Klein) loved until he ghosted her.

The latest preview video of the hit daytime drama has given fans a look at how Everett plans to weasel his way back into Stephanie’s life.

Along with Everett popping back up, Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) can’t hide their feelings for each other.

Despite being engaged to other people, the love Nicole and Eric have is as strong as ever.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It’s all about facing the past on the hit Peacock soap as sweeps month comes in hot.

Everett’s not-so-perfect timing

There’s no question that Chad (Billy Flynn) and Stephanie have hit a serious rough patch. Chad’s thoughts on marriage, as well as his true love for Abigail (Marci Miller), are causing a rift between them.

In the footage, Chad confides in Kate (Lauren Koslow) about his relationship woes. A flip of the scene shows Stephanie and Chad chatting on the couch.

This week ended with Stephanie shocked at who was at her door. The person is, of course, Everett, who makes a plea to win Stephanie back before planting a big old kiss on her.

Eric’s admission and Nicole’s hesitation

Meanwhile, Eric and Nicole have a run-in outside the Brady Pub that consists of loving glances and sadness. Then Marlena (Deidre Hall) forces Eric to admit that if Nicole’s baby were his, he would have gotten back together with her.

More flashes of Nicole and Eric denying their true love for each other pop up on-screen before it flips to Nicole’s wedding to EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel). Nicole gives a speech about someone special truly having her heart.

With Johnny (Carson Boatman) as best man, Holly (Ashley Puzemis) as maid of honor, and Chad officiating the wedding at the DiMera mansion, Nicole hesitates when it comes to the I Do’s.

The video leaves fans on a cliffhanger, but Days of our Lives spoilers already spilled that EJ and Nicole do get married. Not only that but in light of Nicole getting hitched, Eric pushes up his wedding to Sloan (Jessica Serfaty).

All of this leads to the inevitable baby switch drama involving Melinda (Tina Huang), Sloan, Leo (Greg Rikaart), and Dimitri (Peter Porte) taking Nicole’s baby. This story will begin during November sweeps and last well into the new year.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a second of the juicy entertainment is missed!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.