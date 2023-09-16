Days of our Lives spoilers: EJ learns Susan’s alive, Shane Donovan returns, Theresa plots, and Victor mystery

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal fall brings a whole lot of drama, intrigue, and bombshells to Salem.

The hit Peacock soap opera keeps moving storylines right along, much to the delight of fans.

Several twists and turns have occurred since Victor’s (John Aniston) death, with new truth bombs dropping each week.

The latest promo video for hit daytime drama teases a new mystery surrounding Victor that involves someone Days fans least expected.

Plus, schemes and betrayals are taking over Salem that will bring trouble for several people.

Subscribe to Monsters and Critics!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.



That’s not all, either, because the preview also hints that a new couple is forming on the show.

EJ and Belle’s lives are turned upside down

The footage kicks off with Gabi (Camila Banus) talking to someone, presumably Stefan (Brandon Barash) about a plan. They are, of course, working to blackmail Dimitri (Peter Porte) for his DiMera shares.

A flip of the scene features Wendy (Victoria Grace) spiling to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) that his mother, Susan (Stacy Haiduk), is still alive.

Speaking of Susan, Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Harris (Steve Burton) and Ava (Tamara Braun) head to London to find her. In the video, things get awkward when Ava wants Harris to sleep in the same bed as her.

At the Brady Pub, Belle (Martha Madison) tells Eric (Greg Vaughan) that Shawn (Brandon Beemer) didn’t come home last night. Little does Belle know, Shawn wakes up in an empty upstairs bed after his drunken hook-up with Talia (Aketra Sevillian).

Later at the pub, Vivian (Louise Sorel) relishes in insulting John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols).

What does Theresa have to do with the Victor mystery?

Over in Greece, Theresa (Jen Lilley) gets grilled by Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Brady (Eric Martsolf). Theresa somehow ends up with a briefcase, the only item recovered from Victor’s plane crash.

It turns out Brady and Alex aren’t the only ones who want answers from Theresa. Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy) arrives just in time to find out what his daughter really has planned for the deception scheme.

Somehow, Brady gets his hands on a briefcase and takes it back to Salem to give to Justin (Wally Kurth). The footage ends with Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) opening the briefcase after Justin gives it to her, and whatever is inside leaves her shook.

What’s in the briefcase? Will Shawn come clean with Belle? What’s really going on with Theresa?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of Days.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.