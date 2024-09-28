Days of our Lives spoilers: Dr. Rolf is back, Eric spies on Sarah, Holly slaps Sophia, and Kate’s dilemma

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal a big return, which means trouble as love triangles, lies, and ultimatums take over Salem.

It’s almost November sweeps time, so Days is gearing up to drop bombshells that will leave fans talking for months.

The latest preview teases so much happening on the hit Peacock soap, including the teen scene drama.

Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) wastes no time putting the moves on Tate (Leo Howard) after his falling out with Holly (Ashley Puzemis).

Following their kiss, Sophia gloats to Holly about what she intends to do next with Tate, and things turn ugly.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, Stefan (Brandon Barash) pleads with Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) to give him a second chance, and based on the look on her face, it won’t go well for him.

Dr. Rolf returns to help Brady

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) comes up with a plan to save Brady (Eric Martsolf) after his arrest, and boy, does she ever. Kristen goes all DiMera, bringing Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) back to Salem.

Why she needs the mad scientist remains to be seen. However, she does let Brady and Marlena (Deidre Hall) know she has a plan. Unsurprisingly, Marlena questions whether Kristen’s plan is on the up and up.

Brady may not need Kristen’s help, though. The preview video shows Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) silencing Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) as she reveals a secret in the park.

In true soap fashion, Eric (Greg Vaughan) listens to their conversation. We don’t know what he hears, but it raises his suspicions.

Bombshells are dropping all over Salem

Chad (Billy Flynn) gets a push from Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) to reintroduce Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord) to the kids. A flip of the scene shows Chad telling Abigail it’s time to let the children know she’s alive.

This certainly complicates things for Abigail, who has tried to keep the kids at bay as she and her brother Mark (Jonah Robinson) pull a fast one on Chad.

Over with Body and Soul, Kate (Lauren Koslow) must make a decision about the show’s two leading ladies. Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Hattie (Deidre Hall) have been fighting since day one, and it’s too much.

Abe (James Reynolds) informs Kate that either Bonnie or Hattie will go. Days spoilers share that Bonnie gets bad news, so all signs point to her getting the boot, but fans will have to tune in to find out.

The video leaves us with many questions that, hopefully, will be answered in upcoming episodes of the hit Peacock soap.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.