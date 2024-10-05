Days of our Lives spoilers: Clyde’s deadly plan, Eric busts Fiona, Xander pressures Sarah, and a Friends nod

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the hit Peacock soap is all over the place ahead of November sweeps.

There’s no question that Days has been moving in so many unconnected directions, some of which make no sense to fans.

The latest preview video for daytime drama highlights that and more, including a nod to the iconic sitcom Friends.

Body and Soul takes a page out of the sitcom’s book when Johnny (Carson Boatman) orders Hattie (Deidre Hall) to fall down the elevator shaft.

Friends fans know that is how Joey’s (Matt LeBlanc) fake Days’ character, Dr. Drake Ramoray, was killed off the soap.

It’s not the first Friends nod either, as this week, Body and Soul introduced the character of Dr. Blake Lamoray.

Eric gets it right, and Xander pleads his case

Anything goes in Salem, including Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) and his mad scientist ways of helping or hurting people. Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) made a deal with Xander (Paul Telfer) to help Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) walk again, thanks to Dr. Rolf.

However, Sarah isn’t as onboard as Xander hopes because, let’s be honest, the idea sounds ridiculous. Despite her initial thoughts, Xander seems to get through to Sarah, who breaks down in the preview.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) rehashes the night of the accident with Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas). Something finally clicks, and Eric realizes Fiona was the driver of the car that hit Sarah.

Don’t expect Fiona to come clean just yet. The show is merely setting the stage for a November sweeps bombshell.

Chad in danger

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord) ups her game to get Chad (Billy Flynn) to marry her. Chad and Abigail end up in Paris, which Days fans know is a special place for the couple.

In the city of love, Abigail wastes no time proposing to Chad and sealing her question with a passionate kiss. The stakes are high for fake Abigail, but little does she know Clyde (James Read) has changed the terms again.

Back in Salem, Mark (Jonah Robinson) gets summoned to visit Clyde in prison, where a new demand is made. Clyde orders Mark to kill Chad, and Mark isn’t expecting that request.

Will Eric prove Fiona was the hit-and-run driver? Will Mark obey Clyde’s orders? Will Chad accept Abigail’s proposal?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit Peacock soap.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.