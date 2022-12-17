Days of our Lives spoilers: Christmas shenanigans, Gabi wedding shocker, and a tribute to Victor Kiriakis

Days will honor the late John Aniston this holiday season. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the last couple of weeks of the year will be filled with love, laughter, heartache, a few shocking moments, and a loving tribute.

The holiday season has arrived, and the Christmas spirit will take over Salem with a few fan-favorite returns to make the season more special.

In true Days fashion, not everything will be bright and cheerful, especially as the new year nears.

The latest preview video for the hit Peacock soap opera shows fans what’s coming for the last two weeks of 2022.

There’s a bonus, too, as the video’s set to a song by The Dayplayers, which happens to be a band featuring Wally Kurth (Justin), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Brandon Barash (Stefan), and Carson Boatman (Johnny).

Let’s take a look at how 2022 is winding down on Days of our Lives.

Love, laughter, and holiday returns take over Salem

The annual Horton family Christmas ornament hanging is filled with several touching moments. It’s a full house for the family tradition, including the return of Eli (Lamon Archey) and Jennifer (Cady McClain).

Smiles are all around, even with Chad (Billy Flynn), who struggles with celebrating his first Christmas without Abigail (Marci Miller). Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander (Paul Telfer) are happy, too, but it will be short-lived.

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Thomas (Cary Christopher) will put a damper on Xander’s holiday and Gwen’s (Emily O’Brien.)

Over at the Kiriakis mansion, Will (Chandler Massey) surprises Sonny (Zach Tinker) but instead gets his own surprise to find Sonny shirtless and hanging with Leo (Greg Rikaart). Someone else not thrilled to have Leo there for Christmas is Victor (John Aniston), and the business tycoon makes his feelings crystal clear.

The footage has several other happy family moments as Salem takes in this magical time of year. Plus, a few unexpected smooches, too, like Johnny and Wendy (Victoria Grace), as well as Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ ((Dan Feuerriegel).

A wedding and a tribute

New Year’s Eve brings Gabi (Camila Banus) and Li’s ((Remington Hoffman) wedding. Although they spend Christmas with Arianna Horton (Lane Rosa), something’s definitely a miss as Gabi faces Li on their wedding day.

Will these two actually say I Do, or will Li’s deception finally come out?

Last but not least, Days will pay tribute to the legendary character of Victor Kiriakis and his portrayer John Aniston. The talented actor died on November 11. John’s last scenes as Victor will air on Monday, December 26, with a touching tribute to follow that will surely be a tearjerker.

Due to the fast-paced taping schedule of Days of our Lives, it will likely be next summer before the soap opera says goodbye to Victor on-screen.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.