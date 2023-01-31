Days of our Lives spoilers: Chrishell Stause returns as Jordan Ridgeway

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Chrishell Stause returns as bad girl Jordan Ridgeway for a very entertaining encounter.

The latest promo for the hit Peacock soap opera revealed the exciting news.

Days viewers learned last week that Kate was not in heaven with Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) thanks to a little bit of information from the devil.

This week Kate learns her fate with a bit of help from her nemesis Jordan.

The last person Kate expected to see was Jordan, who will play a key role in what’s next for Kate.

So, how long will Jordan and Chrishell be sticking around the daytime drama? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Chrishell Stuase returns to Days of our Lives as Jordan Ridgeway

After the promo was released, Chrishell took to Twitter to share the clip of her return to Days of our Lives.

“She’s baaaaackkk 😆⌛️💀@DaysPeacock #DAYS,” Chrishell tweeted.

Days fans will recall that Kate brought Jordan, a physical therapist at the time, to Salem to take care of an ailing Rafe (Galen Gering). Kate and Rafe were an item then.

However, Jordan began to pursue Rafe, much to the dismay of Kate, who set out to uncover all of Jordan’s deep dark secrets. There’s no love lost between these two women, that’s for sure.

It’s unlikely that Jordan will stick around too long, probably just a couple of episodes, if that. In fact, Jordan may not even be Jordan. Susan (Stacy Haiduk) turned out to be the devil, so things may not be as they seem when Jordan and Kate have their encounter.

Jordan may be dead, but she does like to pop up now and then. The last time viewers saw her was when she came back with a ghostly vision to torment her brother Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

Although Chrishell’s extremely busy these days, the actress has made it clear she loves working on the show and will always be willing to do a brief stint when she isn’t filming Selling Sunset.

Be sure not to miss Chrishell’s return to Days on Friday, February 3, to see what goes down between Jordan and Kate.

Other Days of our Lives news

February sweeps month has kicked off with Days of our Lives spoilers teasing so many jaw-dropping moments to come.

One focus remains on the storyline involving Kate, Marlena, and Kayla. Deidre Hall recently had a message for fans regarding the twists and turns coming for this storyline.

The rumor mill’s buzzing that Zach Tinker will be exiting the role of Sonny Kiriakis due to the actor landing a role on a hit CBS primetime show.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.