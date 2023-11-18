Days of our Lives spoilers: Chad’s Thanksgiving bombshell, Chanel gets a clue, and holiday romance

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Thanksgiving in Salem brings truth bombs, romance, and schemes.

It’s a full week of the hit Peacock soap despite the Thanksgiving holiday.

Yes, the benefits of being on a streaming service mean no preemptions and no reruns, just brand-new episodes all week long.

Thanks to the latest preview for the daytime drama, viewers get a first look at the shenanigans that erupt around the Thanksgiving holiday.

November sweeps are officially past the halfway point.

That means Days fans need to buckle up because what’s coming will have them talking for weeks after the sweeps month ends.

Thanksgiving truth bombs

In the footage, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) hosts Thanksgiving at the Horton family home. Julie keeps the gathering small with just Chad (Billy Flynn), Stephanie (Abigail Klein), and Everett (Blake Berris), of all people.

Stephanie invites her ex to dinner, which makes things beyond awkward, something Julie points out. After watching Everett and Stephanie give cheers, Chad reaches his breaking point and decides to make a toast of sorts.

Chad stands up to reveal he just bought half of the Spectator, courtesy of Gwen (Emily O’Brien), and his first order of business is firing Everett.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Chanel (Raven Bowens) grows suspicious of Holly (Ashley Puzemis). Well, Chanel voices those concerns to Johnny (Carson Boatman), who doesn’t buy into his girlfriend’s theory. Johnny only sees Holly as a little sister.

Meanwhile, a flip of the scene features Holly turning to Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) for help breaking up Johnny and Chanel. Tate doesn’t look thrilled at the request because we all know he has a crush on Holly.

Holiday romance hits Salem

Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Abe (James Reynolds) enjoy a lovely Thanksgiving together. Although he doesn’t have his memory back yet, Abe seems to be falling in love with his wife all over again.

The preview features Abe admitting he wants to kiss Paulina. Abe leans in, and the two of them share a holiday kiss.

Over with Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), the aftermath of Victoria’s fake kidnapping due to Konstantin (John Kapelos) has them rethinking more than their custody battle.

It seems the incident may help reunite the former couple. Sarah questions what Xander really wants before they share a kiss and the preview ends.

Will Xarah get back together? How will Stephanie react to Chad firing Everett? Will Tate help Holly?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit Peacock soap.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.