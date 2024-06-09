Days of our Lives spoilers: Chad’s Abigail search, Konstantin’s wedding chaos, and Alex’s daddy shocker

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that fans will finally get some answers as truth bombs drop all over Salem.

Even though May sweeps are over, the hit Peacock soap has been moving full steam ahead with storylines.

Villains Konstantin (John Kapelos) and Clyde (James Read) are at the forefront, and Days fans are about to find out what really happened to Victor (John Aniston), Abigail (formerly Marci Miller), and Li (Remington Hoffman).

Thanks to the latest preview video for Days, fans get a hint at how all of those things will play out.

In true soap fashion, nothing is as it seems, and more shockers are coming for the good people of Salem.

That includes shots ringing out at Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Konstantin’s wedding, jeopardizing several lives.

Clyde in the hot seat

Back in Salem, Clyde gets grilled by Rafe (James Read). The police commissioner wants answers about Li to prove Gabi (formerly Camila Banus) is innocent.

Meanwhile, Chad (Billy Flynn) reels from what Clyde said about Abigail. Clyde’s face flashes across the screen for dramatic effect as Chad fills Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) in on everything.

They wonder if Abigail is alive or if Clyde is playing games. This storyline will undoubtedly play out well into July sweeps.

The walls close in on Konstantin

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the wedding turns bloody, and it’s all because of Konstantin. First, we learn that Konstantin tricked Victor into changing his will.

Then, a flip of the scene features Konstantin losing control after revealing that he sabotaged Victor’s plane. Chaos erupts upon hearing the news, with tempers flaring and Konstantin pulling a gun as he grabs Theresa (Emily O’Brien) to shield himself from those he’s just made angry.

Shots ring out in the video, leading to several clips of the craziness revealing that Maggie and Steve (Stephen Nichols) both get shot.

In all the chaos, Konstantin leaves with Theresa, only to be stopped by a gun-toting Xander (Paul Telfer), with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) soon to follow.

In what’s a bit of a shock, Konstantin blabs that Victor isn’t Alex’s father. We certainly didn’t expect that news to come out in a non-sweeps month, but it’s happening.

Flashes of a giddy Konstantin, Theresa, Xander, and Alex come across the screen before the video ends, leaving Days fans to wonder if the whole truth is coming out, including the part Theresa played in the scheme.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of all the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.