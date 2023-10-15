Days of our Lives spoilers: Chad warns Lucas, Gabi intrigues Brady, Ava wants answers, and more Salem chaos

Days of our Lives spoilers tease it’s all about burning questions on the hit Peacock soap.

There’s no doubt that things are shaking up in Salem this fall.

November sweeps are on the horizon, and casting changes are in full swing, with two surprise returns happening next week.

The latest promo video for Days hints at who’s back and all the questions being asked in Salem.

Romances are on the line, lives are on the line, and family is on the line over the next few episodes of the Peacock soap.

Let’s take a look at what all of this means for Salem.

Clyde and Lucas return with an Ava twist

The video kicks off with Chad (Billy Flynn) warning Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) to steer clear of Clyde (Clyde Weston) in prison. A flip of the scene shows that’s easier said than done when Clyde and Lucas have a dangerous run-in.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Clyde threatens Ava (Tamara Braun) next week. The preview features Ava facing off with someone in prison, likely Clyde, demanding to know why the person had Tripp (Lucas Adams) attacked.

That’s not the only prison drama happening in the footage. In the hospital, a desperate Dimitri (Peter Porte) asks Leo (Greg Rikaart) if he plans to bust them out of the hospital.

Stephanie, Gabi, and Theresa have questions

Things have been tense between Chad and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) ever since the subject of marriage came up courtesy of Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). When Chad pulls away from Stephanie as she tries to hug him, she wonders what she did wrong.

They aren’t the only romance on the rocks. John (Drake Hogestyn) point blank asks Abe (James Reynolds) if he’s ending his marriage to Paulina (Jackée Harry).

Plus, Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) figures out Johnny (Carson Boatman) is the guy Holly (Ashley Puzemis) has a crush on. Tate puts Holly in the hot seat over Johnny, who is too old for her.

Custody battles are taking center stage in Salem, too. Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) calls out Xander (Paul Telfer) for filing for sole custody of baby Victoria.

Meanwhile, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) enjoys some quality time with Rachel (Finley Rose Slater), but Gabi (Camila Banus) reaches out to Brady (Eric Martsolf) to put a stop to that. Gabi has a proposition for Brady to help him get custody of Rachel again.

Over with Theresa (Emily O’Brien), she gets a surprise visitor that doesn’t leave her feeling very happy.

Oh yes, the Days of our Lives preview video is jam-packed with juicy entertainment. Flashes of Marlena (Deidre Hall), Sloan (Jessica Serfaty), Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), and Eric (Greg Vaughan) explode on the screen as a voiceover teases, “All will be revealed,” before the footage ends.

Be sure to tune in daily to find out what that means and to see how all these questions are answered.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.