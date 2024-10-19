Days of our Lives spoilers: Chad learns fake Abigail’s real identity, and Johnny cheats on Chanel

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that the s**t is hitting the fan on the hit Peacock soap ahead of November sweeps.

In less than two weeks, the pivotal sweeps month will be here.

The daytime drama plans to keep fans on their toes all month long with new twists, turns, and bombshells to keep us talking.

Thanks to the latest Days preview video, we know one of those bombshells is a cheating scandal we never saw coming.

Another, of course, has to do with the real identity of fake Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord).

The preview also teases a return that we aren’t sure the show needs, but we will keep an open mind for the moment.

Chad demands answers

This week ended with fake Abigail being exposed as an imposter. Steve (Stephen Nichols) saved the day when he knocked out Mark (Jonah Robinson), who was trying to kill Chad (Billy Flynn).

In the footage, Chad learns from Steve that Abigail is nothing more than a con artist. Days fans know Mark and fake Abigail are under Clyde’s (James Read) thumb to keep their mother alive.

A devastated Chad breaks down before facing off with the Abigail imposter. When he demands answers, fake Abigail claims she will tell him the truth.

Yes, we are going to learn who she really is, and something tells us she’s more connected to Salem than she’s a Greene, a relatively new family in town.

Johnny makes a hot mess of things

Ever since Johnny (Carson Boatman) saw Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) having sex with someone in a hospital room, he’s assumed Chanel (Raven Bowens) cheated on him. Little does he know that Stephanie (Abigail Klein) was in bed with Alex.

Johnny takes a page out of EJ’s (Dan Feuerriegel) book by jumping to conclusions and making bad decisions. At a bar, Johnny hits it off with a mystery woman and spills his woes to her.

Then, a flip of the scene reveals the young woman is Joy (AlexAnn Hopkin), Nancy’s (Patrika Darbo) daughter, and Chloe’s (Nadia Bjorlin) little sister.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Nancy and Joy are in Salem to get the latter a job on Body and Soul. It seems Nancy relies on her good pal Bonnie (Judi Evans) for that because, in the video, Bonnie pitches Joy to Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Abe (James Reynolds).

Later, Joy gets confronted by Nancy for staying out all night, with the footage teasing that Joy spent the night with Johnny. Things get even messier as Johnny rages at Chanel for cheating on him, and she’s beyond surprised at his accusations.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.