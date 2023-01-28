Days of our Lives spoilers: Chad and Stephanie get romantic, Gabi’s dream come true, and a surprise return

Days of our Lives spoilers for the hit soap opera tease a new romance and shocking return that will have fans wondering what in the world is going on.

It’s sweeps month; meaning Days is pulling out all the stops to keep fans entertained.

As romance blooms for two friends, one Salem resident appears to be getting everything she wants.

However, nothing is ever as it seems on the hit daytime drama.

February sweeps will be no exception.

The latest preview video gives fans a look at all the juicy moments coming up on the show, and it’s good!

Chad and Gabi finally get what they want

Now that Stephanie (Abigail Klein) has kicked Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) to the curb, Chad (Billy Flynn) can no longer fight his feelings for her. A little push from Jack (Matthew Ashford), who reminds Chad that Abigail (Marci Miller) would want him to be happy, is just what Chad needs to take action.

Things escalate quickly between Chad and Stephanie because they hit the sheets shortly after he shows up at her parent’s house. These two are moving full steam ahead with their romance.

Speaking of romance and relationships, Gabi (Camila Banus) moves forward with her plan to have Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) reverse the brainwashing he did on Stefan (Brandon Barash). Gabi arrives with Dr. Rolf in tow to the DiMera wine cellar to begin the deprogramming.

In the middle of the procedure, a desperate Gabi wants to know what Stefan’s feeling. It’s music to Gabi’s ears when Stefan reveals, “I feel like I love you.”

Will these two really get their happy ending, or will Stefan be worse off than he was before Gabi had him reprogrammed?

Kate and Kayla search for answers

The storyline featuring Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Marlena (Deidre Hall) takes an intriguing turn. Deidre recently shared a message to fans regarding this storyline, which is far from over.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Kate comes face to face with an old foe. Thanks to the preview footage, fans know that person is Jordan (Chrishell Stause), who gleefully welcomes Kate to purgatory.

While Kate deals with her new reality, Kayla searches for answers in heaven by pounding on a door. Days spoilers also tease Kayla reconnects with a loved one, but who will that be?

There’s so much juicy entertainment going down on Days of our Lives, be sure to tune in daily so not a moment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.