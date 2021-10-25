Days of our Lives spoilers: Celebrating 40 years of Abe Carver and Ciara’s baby news

As Abe fights to get back to his family, he encounters the great love of his life. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease fans are in for a real treat as the show honors a legendary character and actor. Plus, baby news that’s not as happy as one young couple thinks.

The Halloween spirit takes over Salem as many residents embrace the holiday while others anxiously await news on a loved one. It’s going to be a rollercoaster of a week, so buckle up Days fans and get those tissues ready.

Will Abe die?

Last week ended with Abe’s (James Reynolds) life hanging in the balance after he was caught in the middle of a mob war between Jake (Brandon Barash) and Carmine (Richard Stevens). Days of our Lives spoilers revealed the NBC show is paying tribute to James Reynolds’ 40th anniversary playing Abe Carver.

Thanks to a new promo for the hit daytime drama, there is more insight into how Days honors the milestone. Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) recalls that Abe has been a part of Salem for 40 years in the footage.

Then, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is seen working on Abe before the unthinkable happens. Abe flatlines, and Kayla declares he’s gone. With tears in her eyes, Lani (Sal Stowers) kisses her father goodbye.

Abe enters the light taking him on a trip down memory lane that includes visions of his late wife, Lexie (Renée Jones). Oh yes, the tribute episode to Abe and James is filled with nostalgic flashbacks.

Days fans shouldn’t worry though, Abe and James aren’t going anywhere. Abe doesn’t stay with Lexie. The video features Abe telling his late wife, “I’ll be seeing you,” as he fights his way back to life.

It sounds like a miracle prevails, and Kayla finds a way to save Abe. The episode will be an emotional one but also worthy of the veteran actor and legendary character.

Ciara’s pregnant

Well, that didn’t take long. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) are having a baby. Ciara happily informs her husband of the good news. Ben is just as thrilled as his wife that they are expanding their family.

Days of our Lives viewers know possessed Marlena (Deidre Hall) has plans for Cin’s baby, especially because of Ben’s killer DNA. It is definitely the reason Ciara became pregnant so quickly.

Who’s ready to watch an exciting episode dedicated to the super talented James Reynolds and the life of Abe Carver?

It’s another must-see week of the hit daytime drama filled with memories, creepiness, exciting news, and a little bit of love. Be sure to tune in so not a moment of the hit soap opera is missed.

