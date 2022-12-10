Days of our Lives spoilers: Brady’s unexpected kiss, Marlena in disbelief, and Sloan and Eric get busy

Eric moves on from Nicole and Jada on Days. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers tease strange behavior shakes things up in Salem as the holiday season nears.

Speaking of the magical time of year, Days is also gearing up for a special episode that will air on Christmas Day.

Yes, even though the holiday is on a Sunday, the hit soap opera will air a special episode to give fans an extra treat.

Several cast members take a trip down memory lane to share their favorite holiday scenes from the long-running daytime drama.

Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Stephen Nichols (Steve), Galen Gering (Rafe), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), and more are spilling some behind-the-scenes details too.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The latest preview featured Eric Martsolf (Brady) teasing one of his favorite moments to ensure fans check out the special.

Brady kiss shocker

There was more in the promo footage than just Eric’s teaser. His character Brady makes quite the move. After Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) duped him into thinking she was Susan (Stacy Haiduk) for EJ’s (Daniel Feuerriegel) sake, Brady isn’t about to be tricked by her again.

When Sister Mary Moira (Stacy Haiduk) shows up at the Penthouse, Brady assumes it’s Kristen up to her old tricks again. This leads him to grab some mistletoe and plant a big old kiss on the unsuspecting nun.

Sister Mary Moira’s look is priceless as Brady gives her a steamy smooch.

Considering Kristen was impersonating someone, one cannot help but wonder if it really is Sister Mary Moira or if Kristen’s merely playing games again.

Eric gets naughty with Sloan

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Eric (Greg Vaughan) continues his downward spiral taking his relationship with Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) from professional to personal.

The lawyer and the former priest hit the sheets, which will undoubtedly make many people unhappy. However, thanks to Sloan, Eric’s now enjoying getting in touch with his naughty side.

At her apartment, Sloan and Eric have a very flirty exchange while in bed about taking a shower together before jumping up and running away. It’s pretty clear what these two are up to, and they are actually pretty entertaining.

Meanwhile, Marlena (Deidre Hall) sits in church, reacting to various bombshells that leave her in shock. Perhaps Sister Mary Moira fills her in on Brady planting a kiss on her and other shenanigans going down in Salem.

So much juicy entertainment going down in Salem, be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of excitement is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.