Days of our Lives spoilers: Brady gets a clue, Gabi shuts down Stefan, Leo loses it, and Jada’s discovery

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that things are getting a bit crazy in Salem, and fans may not be too into it.

The Peacock soap has had its own unique style, never shying away from controversial or out-there storylines.

It seems Days is going down a similar route with the whole Body and Soul storyline.

The latest preview video focuses on the new story, with Stephanie (Abigail Klein) convincing Roman (Josh Taylor) to try the soap.

Oh yes, this is definitely being used as a double promotion for Days of our Lives and to hype what’s coming with Body and Soul.

Another wacky development on Days involves Leo (Greg Rikaart) thinking Hattie (Deidre Hall) is Marlena (Deidre Hall). In the video, Leo freaks out at Hattie and calls her Dr. Evans.

Although Leo being confused is a little much, we can’t help but hope Leo and Hattie become friends because they have a great dynamic, and each needs a pal.

There are some juicy moments coming on the hit Peacock soap to be intertwined with the craziness.

The fallout of Ava and Stefan’s one-night stand

This week, Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) learned Stefan (Brandon Barash) cheated on her with Ava (Tamara Braun). Gabi put a plan in motion to call out the lying cheaters, and the new preview teases the aftermath.

Ava and Stefan are caught off guard as Gabi rages at them, even throwing a drink in her husband’s face. Stefan does his best to calm Gabi down, but she isn’t having it.

A flip of the scene shows Gabi and Stefan back at the DiMera mansion and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) relishing in their fighting. EJ gets a kick out of all the Stabi drama, and it’s pretty funny to watch.

Brady and Jada get clues

Days of our Lives spoilers tease Jada (Elia Cantu) gets a break in Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) hit-and-run case. A gray car leads Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Jada to think they found the person responsible for Sarah’s accident.

Meanwhile, Brady (Eric Martsolf) begins to piece together the events of his black-out night when he sees paint scrapped off his car. Brady soon realizes he may have been the driver who hit Sarah.

Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) intends to let Brady take the fall for this crime, so Days fans should expect this to go on for a while.

Be sure to tune in daily to keep up with what’s happening in Salem, especially the whole NuAbigail (AnnaLynne McCord) development, because she’s clearly not who people think she is.

What do you think of storylines on the hit daytime drama these days?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.