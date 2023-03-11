Days of our Lives spoilers: Bo and Hope are back, Megan’s next move, and Kate gets violent

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal the time has come to welcome back two fan favorites with a juicy storyline.

It’s been months since Days fans learned that Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell were returning to the hit soap opera as Hope and Bo Brady.

Well, the wait is over as the latest preview video for the Peacock soap opera teases their big return.

Things pick up where Beyond Salem Chapter 2 left off, with Bo being held in a cryogenic chamber courtesy of Megan (Miranda Wilson).

This time, though, more people are involved now that Megan’s also holding Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), Marlena (Deidre Hall), and Kate (Lauren Koslow) captive.

However, help is on the way in the form of John (Drake Hogestyn), Steve (Stephen Nichols), and Hope.

Megan wakes up Bo

The preview footage kicks off with Marlena and Kayla discovering the empty cryogenic chamber Bo was being held in. They question who was in there before the footage flips to Bo previously in the chamber.

A little flashback shows Bo in there as Megan relishes in finally having her love back. The video flips to Hope discussing high school sweethearts as flashbacks of her and Bo take over the footage.

Megan never got over Bo, that’s for sure, but Hope also tells someone she misses Bo every day. Although it’s been speculated that Megan has the orchid stolen from Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), that fact gets confirmed with a sinister grin from the villain.

The best-laid plans are no plans

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Kate goes missing and John and Steve are on the hunt for Megan, and they run into Hope. That’s teased, too, as a Hope voice-over declares Megan deserves what’s coming to her while Steve and John bust into a room.

Meanwhile, Bo remains trapped in another room, screaming to be let out, which does happen because Bo later walks in to find Marlena, Kate, and Kayla back in their chambers. Either that or it’s replicas of the ladies, which is something Megan would do.

The drama heats up from there with Bo stabbing someone, Kate punching Megan in the face, and Hope armed and dangerous. There’s plenty of action coming up on Days of our Lives now that Bo and Hope are back.

Bo’s ready to find his way back to his fancy face, and so are Days fans.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.