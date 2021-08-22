Days of our Lives spoilers: Ava shows her jealous side, Johnny and Chanel flirt, and Tripp shocks Allie

Ava goes nuts after seeing Rafe comfort Nicole yet again. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that jealousy, new crushes, and over-the-top declarations are taking over the hit NBC soap opera.

There has been a lot of drama in Salem in the past couple of weeks. However, the writers are setting aside some of the craziness to focus on a romance that’s anything but easy. Oh yes, a couple of love triangles are brewing, and one might involve siblings.

Ava and Rafe fight over Nicole

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Rafe (Galen Gering) is torn between his budding relationship with Ava (Tamara Braun) and his friendship with Nicole (Arianne Zucker). Ava’s jealous side rears its ugly head as she accuses Rafe of wanting to have sex with their friend.

Later as Ava spies on Nicole and Rafe through the window, she is seething with anger. Ava’s pal and man are a little too close for comfort for her.

Watch out, Nicole. Ava may have left the mob, but that doesn’t mean she has forgotten how to be vindictive.

Johnny questions Chanel about her crush

From the moment Johnny (Carson Boatman) laid eyes on Chanel (Raven Bowens), she caught his attention. Johnny wasted no time asking his new friend out on a date.

In true DiMera fashion, Johnny uses invasive questions to get to know Chanel better. Unfortunately for him, Chanel isn’t giving up too much information.

The latest Days preview video features Johnny asking Chanel the name of her crush. Chanel puts a little sass in her response by saying, “Nunya. It’s Nunya Bizness.”

Johnny has certainly met his match in Chanel. Little does he know Chanel has a thing for his twin sister, Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Speaking of Allie, Tripp (Lucas Adams) leaves her speechless when he professes his love for her while they are in bed. Oh yes, Allie is caught off guard, which could mean Tripp may not get the reaction he hoped for from her.

Whatever Allie says to Tripp, one thing is for sure. Chanel, Allie, Johnny, and Tripp are all on a collision course destined for disaster. Not only does Allie become jealous of Chanel’s new man, but she pushes to meet him ASAP.

Things are bound to get pretty awkward when Johnny and Allie realize they have feelings for the same girl. These twins have a similar taste neither of them imagined. Plus, poor Tripp, it appears he is headed for a heartbreak.

Who’s ready for an exciting week full of craziness on the hit daytime drama?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.