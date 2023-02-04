Days of our Lives spoilers: Allie cheats, Nicole slams Eric, Gwen has regrets, and Nick Fallon’s devil return

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that the women on the hit Peacock soap opera are speaking their minds and taking charge of their future.

It’s February sweeps time, and Days is pulling out the stops to keep viewers glued to their TV screens all month long.

Things are certainly shaking up in Salem as several couples hit rough patches as exes can’t seem to quit each other.

The devil’s back, too, but not in Salem this time around.

Instead, Marlena (Deidre Hall), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Kate (Lauren Koslow) learn they are dealing with the devil in the afterlife.

The latest preview video for the hit daytime drama gives fans a look at the shocking moments coming up on the show.

The women of Salem stand up for themselves

Salem’s filled with fierce women fighting for what they want, and some also making very bad decisions.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) falls into the latter category, as she reveals to Leo (Greg Rikaart) telling Xander (Paul Telfer) that she loved him. A look of regret and sadness takes over Gwen while she speaks her truth.

Another person making bad decisions is Allie (Lindsay Arnold), who puts the moves on Alex (Robert Scott Wilson). They are both vulnerable due to their recent relationship drama and end up hitting the sheets.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Chanel (Raven Bowens) leans on Johnny (Carston Boatman) after they catch Allie and Alex together. Boy, does Chanel ever lean on him because, in the preview, they are about to kiss again.

When it comes to women speaking their minds, Wendy (Victoria Grace) is at the top of the list. Wendy calls out Johnny for still having feelings for his ex-wife.

Meanwhile, Gabi (Camila Banus) lays into Li (Remington Hoffman), making it clear they will never be together. When Eric (Greg Vaughan) helps Nicole (Arianne Zucker), she declares she can take care of herself.

Nick Fallon does the devil’s dirty work

This week, Kate, Marlena, and Kayla were all duped into signing documents they believed would lead to a happy aftermath. As Days fans know, that’s not the case, and now the three women do too.

Nick Fallon (Blake Berris) reveals the women sold him their souls. Never one to back down, Kate makes a demand that just might land her in more hot water.

Deidre Hall recently teased fans need to stay calm and come along for the ride as this story unfolds, and that sure seems to be the case. The new devil story involving Kayla, Kate, and Marlena seems filled with twists and turns that not all fans will like.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the craziness is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.