Days of our Lives spoilers: Alexander is smitten, Stefan has a mission, and Nicole gets a surprise

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that unexpected things are shaking up Salem.

As the summer season winds down, the hit NBC soap opera gears up for the fall stories that will take fans all the way through November sweeps.

These stories include the return of a dead man, a new romance, and a love quadrangle that is heating up.

Thanks to the Days promo video, fans are getting a tease of what’s coming up in the next few episodes.

It will be a must-see week with jaw-dropping moments, especially a jealous ex getting quite a shock.

Let’s see what’s in store for some of the good people of Salem

Stefan is back

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Stefan (Brandon Barash) wakes up with a little help from Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton).

Last week Dr. Rolf promised Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Li (Remington Hoffman) that he would try to work his magic so Stefan would believe he’s still in love with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

The video footage features an enraged Stefan screaming that he needs to get home to his wife. Stefan’s words lead viewers to believe he’s referring to Gabi (Camila Banus) because he and Chloe were never married.

It’s Days, though, and things are never that simple. Plus, Chloe and Gabi just talked about Chloe’s romance with Stefan.

Unexpected run-ins

From the moment he arrived in Salem, Alexander (Robert Scott Wilson) has put his playboy ways on display.

That’s about to change after a literal run-in with Stephanie (Abigail Klein) in Horton Town square. While Stephanie is left annoyed by their interaction, Alexander decides he’s met the woman of his dreams.

Meanwhile, Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Jada (Elia Cantu) take their relationship to the next level. They hit the sheets in Eric’s room above the Brady Pub.

The next morning Nicole (Arianne Zucker) arrives to see Eric and is shocked when Jada opens the door in a sheet. Nicole quickly points out they slept together, with Jada not missing a beat and happily admitting they did.

Nicole hasn’t been very good about hiding her jealousy over the fact that Eric has moved on with Jada, despite the fact she’s married to Rafe (Galen Gering). This story’s just getting started, with a love quadrangle brewing.

