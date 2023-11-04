Days of our Lives spoilers: Alex learns the truth, Gabi’s arrested, Wendy wants answers, and Belle warns EJ

Days of our Lives spoilers tease November sweeps are coming in hot, with bombshells dropping all over Salem.

Along with so much drama coming to Days, there’s also a special anniversary on the horizon.

The latest preview video for the Peacock soap features Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn) celebrating their wedding anniversary.

It’s a cheeky moment that’s a reminder of their love and the fun those two have together.

John and Marlena’s anniversary serves as the backdrop to celebrate Days of our Lives’ 58th anniversary.

That’s not all going down in Salem, either. In fact, it might be the only happy moment coming up on the show.

Did Gabi kill Li?

This week ended with Stefan (Brandon Barash) finding Gabi (Camila Banus) holding a bloody knife over an injured Li (Remington Hoffman). They are joined by Wendy (Victoria Grace), who lets out a blood-curdling scream, and Tripp (Lucas Adams).

A flip of the scene has Stefan losing it on Harris (Steve Burton) and Jada (Elia Cantu), claiming Gabi is innocent. Unfortunately, things don’t appear to go Gabi’s way because she breaks down, begging Rafe (Galen Gering) to help her.

Days fans know Camila is leaving the show, so even though Gabi may not be the killer, all signs point to her going to prison for the crime.

Over at the hospital, Wendy pleads with a barely alive Li to tell her who did this to him. Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Wendy vows revenge for her brother.

Everett and Belle have agendas

Meanwhile, Everett (Blake Berris) pays a surprise visit to a shocked Stephanie (Abigail Klein) as he continues to try to win her back. Chad (Billy Flynn) goes into a jealous rage over Everett, thinking he’s still Stephanie’s boyfriend, and lays into her.

There is a new DA in Salem courtesy of Paulina (Jackée Harry), and based on the video, it seems Belle (Martha Madison) takes the job. Belle shows up at the DiMera mansion to have a tense chat with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Later, Belle warns EJ that “this war has just begun.” The war she’s talking about remains to be seen.

One of the best moments in the video is Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) putting Theresa (Emily O’Brien) on blast for forging his mother’s signature. Alex finally learns the truth, or so the preview wants fans to think.

All this, plus Leo (Greg Rikaart) and Dimitri (Peter Porte), are splashed on the screen in their hotel room. It looks like life on the run for them has come to an end.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment on Days is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.