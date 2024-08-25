Days of our Lives spoilers: Abigial’s busted, Gabi’s revenge, Xander’s out for blood, and Brady’s breakdown

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that secrets, lies, and revenge are taking over Salem as summer winds down.

The temperatures may be cooling off outside, but they are rising on the hit Peacock soap as tempers flare.

Several people, especially Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord) and Brady (Eric Martsolf), have much explaining to do on Days.

The latest preview video reveals they are both in hot water, as are Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Melinda (Tina Huang).

Others are out for blood, like Xander (Paul Telfer), Connie (Julie Dove), and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez).

Let’s see how this fits together in the Days of our Lives promo.

Sarah’s accident drama takes a turn on Days

In the footage, Jada (Elia Cantu) informs Xander (Paul Telfer) that she has a suspect in Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) hit-and-run case. While Xander demands to know who it is, Jada keeps quiet, at least for a second.

A flip of the scene shows Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) looking at a bottle of alcohol before a sullen Brady walks into the police station. Brady confesses he needs to pay for his actions to Justin (Wally Kurth), but they don’t know the whole truth.

We all knew Brady would cop to the crime, even though Fiona is the culprit. In the meantime, Days fans can expect Brady to feel the wrath of Xander, Sarah, and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

Luckily for Brady, John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) will be there to help him through this ordeal.

Gabi’s revenge and Abigail’s secret are heating up on Days

From the moment Gabi learned Stefan slept with Ava (Tamara Braun), she has been on the warpath. Connie uses this to her advantage to hype up Gabi to cheat on Stefan, but she has other plans.

Stefan overhears Gabi revealing to Connie she plans to take him for every penny he has and more. Gabi seems to consider getting even by cheating because, in the video, she cozies up to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Speaking of Gabi, she has her first interaction with Abigail as members of the DiMera family come out of the woodwork to weigh in on Abigail’s return.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has a warning for Chad (Billy Flynn), and boy does she ever. No one knows sneaky and scheming like Kristen, so she’s clocked that about her sister-in-law, which is bad news for Abigail.

Meanwhile, Mark (Jonah Robinson) wants to discuss the next steps with Abigail, but Chad interrupts them. We suspect Abigail will weasel her way out of this moment because this story has only just begun.

Plus, Connie has Melinda exactly where she wants her, which is bad news for the former DA.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the Salem craziness and entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.