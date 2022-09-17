Days of our Lives spoilers: Abigail’s killer revealed

Will Chad finally discover who killed his wife? Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers tease a moment fans have been waiting months to see just might finally be here.

It’s been months since Abigail (Marci Miller) was brutally murdered.

Clyde (James Read), Leo (Greg Rikaart), and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) have all been on the suspect list, with the latter two at the top.

Now that Sonny (Zach Tinker) was stabbed, the who killed Abigail storyline is taken to the next level.

While it seems Days would keep fans guessing the killer’s identity until November sweeps, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

The preview video for the hit soap opera indicates the bombshell is coming up very soon.

Love and temptation are in the air in Salem

In the new promo footage, Days of our Lives’ big move to Peacock is front and center. As the first week of the daytime drama airing on the streaming platform comes to a close, the powers that be want fans to know Days can be watched anytime.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) both had steamy sex dreams about each other. Looks like they come clean with each other as Eric point blank asks Nicole about her dream.

The fall promo reveals these two give into their feelings, and Jada (Elia Cantu) catches them in a passionate kiss. Based on the new video, Nicole and Eric start to head down that road.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) share a passionate kiss in her hotel, while Xander (Paul Telfer) lets Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) know she makes him a better man.

Could that mean Sarah’s giving him another chance after finding out he slept with a married Nicole?

Gabi (Camila Banus) finds it hard to believe that a returned from the dead Stefan (Brandon Barash) doesn’t love her anymore. She will keep pushing Stefan’s buttons to remind him of their love.

Sonny remembers the night he was stabbed

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Chad (Billy Flynn) and Leo have theories regarding who killed Abigail. Chad needs Sonny’s help to prove his theory correct, so they go over the events of the night Sonny was stabbed.

With Will (Chandler Massey) by his side, Sonny has a revelation about the night he was stabbed. Sonny smelled vanilla which has the video then teasing Days fans will see the moment Sonny was knifed and the moment Abigail was killed.

Flashes of those nights appear on the screen before going back to the hospital, where Sonny declares, “it was him,” and Chad yells, “he murdered my wife.”

The video also has the words “ABIGAIL’s KILLER REVEALED” splashed across the screen, leading viewers to believe the mystery will be solved this week.

Who do you think murdered Abigail?

Be sure to keep watching Days on Peacock to find out the identity of the killer.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.