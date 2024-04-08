Days of our Lives reveals details for Bill Hayes tribute episode and Doug’s farewell

Days of our Lives has given fans details about the upcoming tribute for the legendary Bill Hayes.

The actor who played Doug Williams on the hit Peacock soap on and off for 50 years died earlier this year.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Doug and Bill will be on-screen occasionally throughout July due to Days’ advanced filming schedule.

Now, the powers that be have given Days of our Lives fans an update on when Bill’s passing will be addressed on-screen.

It turns out the episodes featuring Doug’s death are being filmed as we speak.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That means Salem will come together to mourn Doug as Days stars honor Bill on-screen later this year.

Days of our Lives reveals details about the Bill Hayes tribute episode and Doug’s farewell

A spokesperson of the hit daytime drama spilled some tea about what’s ahead for Doug and Bill to Soap Opera Digest.

“With Bill Hayes’ passing, the show is doing a special celebratin for the life and memory of the character he portrayed for so many years,” the insider shared.

“‘Doug William’s’ funeral is giving us the opportunity to welcome some important and fan favorite, legacy characters back to Salem, including Gloria Loring, Stephen Schnetzer, and more.”

The shooting schedule for Days of our Lives means that fans won’t see these episodes play out until near the end of the year. There’s also something to celebrate amid the tribute to Bill and mourning Doug on the show.

“The episodes taping this week include Doug’s funeral and the historic 15,000th episode. They will not air until December 2024,” said the spokesperson to the outlet.

Who else is returning to Days of our Lives to honor Bill Hayes?

News that Stephen Schnetzer is set to return as Julie’s (Susan Seaforth Hayes) brother Steve Olson, and Gloria Loring reprising the role of Liz Chandler, the rumor mill has been buzzing about who else will come back for Doug’s funeral.

Obviously, fans are waiting to hear if Kristian Alfonso (Hope) will return. Kristian played Hope, Doug’s daughter, for decades. The actress has yet to speak out on the subject, but we would be shocked if she didn’t return.

Peter Reckell has expressed more than once that he’s ready for Bo to wake up from his coma. Having Bo return to Hope as she loses her father would make for good, soapy drama. It would also allow Peter to honor Bill.

40 years distilled down to 30 minutes, amazing job, Angie!!! I have been darn lucky to play such a character. Thanks to all of you who have helped keep him alive. Hope he wakes up soon. 👍 https://t.co/Ze4iRoBGAr — Peter Reckell (@peterreckell) November 6, 2023

Aside from those, two other characters who need to return are Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal). Honestly, the send-off to Bill won’t be the same if Bo, Hope, Ciara, and Shawn aren’t there, especially since Bo wasn’t at Victor’s (John Aniston) funeral.

No doubt, the powers that be at Days of our Lives have reached out to try and ensure the Brady family will be there to say goodbye to Doug. Stay tuned to find out if they return.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.