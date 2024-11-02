Days of our Lives renewed for Season 61: Here’s what we know

Days of our Lives fans can rejoice because Peacock has renewed the hit soap through Season 61.

The news broke ahead of Days’ 59th anniversary on Friday, November 8.

It also coincides with the annual Day of Days fan event, which is taking place today at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

According to TV Line, Peacock announced that Days of our Lives is consistently among the 10 watched shows on the streaming service.

Moving the show from NBC in 2022 gave the struggling soap a new lease on life.

The renewal occurs amid another celebration for Days and the show enduring some heartache and challenges this year.

Days of our Lives gears up for milestone celebrations amid sadness

Next week marks 59 years since fans were introduced to the good people of Salem. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal the milestone will be honored with the anniversary celebration of Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn).

The anniversary featuring Jarlena will be a tough one, as fans are still mourning the loss of Drake, who died in September. This is the first special moment for the supercouple since Drake’s passing, and we know, due to advanced filming, that John will just simply be off-screen with an excuse for missing his anniversary.

In 2025, the hit Peacock soap will celebrate its 60th anniversary, and Drake’s death will play into that. We won’t see John’s passing on-screen until Summer 2025, probably during July sweeps.

On December 2, Days will hit another milestone moment by airing its 15,000th episode. The show is pulling out all the stops for that tribute, focusing on Doug’s passing following Bill Hayes’ death earlier this year.

Several fan favorites, including Melissa Reeves (Jennifer) and Kristian Alfonso (Hope), are returning to say goodbye to the Days of our Lives legend.

Will Days end after Season 61?

Although the renewal is exciting news, fans can’t help but wonder about the fact it was only a one-more-season order, and that means trouble. Along with losing two legends, the daytime drama has suffered some backstage drama over the past year, making fans worry about the show’s future.

The good news is that the chaos seems to have subsided after Albert Alarr was fired and Ron Carlivati left as head writer. Things are changing at Days of our Lives, and that’s pretty clear based on the huge returns.

We won’t see any of those changes play out on-screen for months, and they will undoubtedly impact the show’s future. This means that Days likely won’t end after Season 61, especially because it is a Top 10 show on Peacock.

In the meantime, let’s enjoy the news days will be on air through 2026, and big things are coming for the end of 2024 and all of 2025.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.