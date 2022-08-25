Days of our Lives hunks start band The Day Players – Here’s how to see them on tour

Brandon and Carson are two of the Days men making music this fall. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Four Days of our Lives hunks have started a new band, The Day Players, and they are going on tour this fall.

Wally Kurth (Justin), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Brandon Barash (Stefan/Jake), and Carson Boatman (Johnny) have teamed up to make some music.

All of the guys have incredible talent. Wally’s talent has been featured on Days and General Hospital, as his character, Ned, was once a rockstar.

Brandon used to be in the band Port Chuck featuring his former General Hospital costars Bradford Anderson (Spinelli), Steve Burton (ex-Jason), and Scott Reeves (ex-Steve).

As for Eric, he has sung at several Days of our Lives fan events over the years and released a few singles too.

Last but not least, Carson sang country music long before working in daytime television.

There’s good news for Days fans, too, because the boys are going on tour this fall.

Where can fans see Days of our Lives hunks start a band, The Day Players?

The guys used social media to reveal they are headed out on a quick east coast tour in September.

Wally kicks off the video by announcing the first date is Thursday, September 15, at the Stress Factory in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Carson revealed the next stop for The Day Players is on Friday, September 16, at Governor’s The Brokerage in Bellmore, New York.

Next up was Eric sharing the group, then heads The Stress Factory Bridgeport in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Saturday, September 17. Brandon wrapped up the video with the last tour date of Sunday, September 18, at The Cabot Theatre in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Tickets to these dates can purchase tickets through the band’s website, The Day Players.

Days of our Lives stars react to The Day Players’ news

The Instagram post revealing the band’s tour was met with nothing but support from the guys’ costars n the hit NBC soap opera.

Robert Scott Wilson (Alexander), Paul Telfer (Xander), Martha Madison (Belle), Thaao Penghlis (Tony), and Melissa Reeves (Jennifer) all showed excitement for the guys and their new venture.

News of The Day Players comes hot on the heels of the announcement that Days of our Lives will move from NBC to Peacock in a couple of weeks. The move has fans in a frenzy, despite executive producer Ken Corday’s positivity about the heading to the streaming service.

The Day Players are just getting started! Hopefully, that means more opportunities to see the guys in concert after their first tour.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.