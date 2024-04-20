Days of our Lives fans react to Dick Van Dyke’s historic Daytime Emmy nomination, Arianne Zucker snub, and more

The Daytime Emmy nominations were announced yesterday with quite a few surprises for Days of our Lives fans.

Overall the Peacock soap did pretty well with acting nominations for Wally Kurth (Justin), Tamara Braun (Ava), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Emily O’Brien (Gwen/Therea), Linsey Godfrey (Sarah), Dick Van Dyke (Timothy), and for Daytime Drama Series.

Dick’s nomination made history because, at age 98, he’s the oldest actor to earn a Daytime Emmy nomination.

However, not all Days fans were happy with the Daytime Emmy nominees.

Arianne Zucker (Nicole) was missing from the list, which was one hot topic.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at what Days of our Lives fans are saying after The 51st annual Daytime Emmy Award nominations were announced.

Days of our Lives fans celebrate Dick Van Dyke historic Daytime Emmy nomination.

The hottest topic over on X (formerly Twitter) was Dick making history and adding to his already stellar career.

“BIG CONGRATS to the National Treasure that is Dick Van Dyke on his Daytime Emmy nomination At 98 years old to still be getting nominated for his work is incredible You literally can’t root against him Dick is forever a legend #Days #DaytimeEmmys,” read an X.

BIG CONGRATS to the National Treasure that is Dick Van Dyke on his Daytime Emmy nomination



At 98 years old to still be getting nominated for his work is incredible



You literally can't root against him



Dick is forever a legend#Days #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/v8oTCDhwLm — Chrissi Nielsen (@NielsenChrissi) April 19, 2024

A different one shared an on-set picture of Dick, Deidre Hall (Marlena), and a production team member to share his historic news.

“I’ll toast to that! #Days #Jarlena #DVDad #DaytimeEmmys,” said an X user with a photo of Dick and Drake Hogestyn (John).

Dick wasn’t the only Days star getting props on social media either.

“I am so happy for Tamara Braun! I just love her and she’s doing wonderful as Ava! I so hope she wins.. #DaytimeEmmys #Days” wrote on X user.

😍😍😍😇 I am so happy for Tamara Braun! I just love her and she’s doing wonderful as Ava! I so hope she wins.. #DaytimeEmmys #Days pic.twitter.com/igXvRw203R — Anna-Alicia Ⓥ 💅🏻 (@annaaliciajelic) April 18, 2024

Another gave Linsey mad props for shining as Sarah Horton on the hit Peacock soap.

BIG CONGRATS to the amazing, talented and beautiful Linsey Godfrey on her Daytime Emmy Nomination for Supporting Actress



Linsey has triumphed through a lot and she continues to shine



We love you Linsey#Days #Xarah #DaytimeEmmys @PaulTelfer pic.twitter.com/JenOkMLvND — Chrissi Nielsen (@NielsenChrissi) April 19, 2024

Eric also earned some serious praise for this year as Brady Black.

BIG CONGRATS to Eric Martsolf for his Outstanding Lead Actor Nominee for Daytime Emmys 2024



Eric is just an incredible actor and a nice guy. He deserves this



Let's go Eric. We love you and so proud of you #Days #DaytimeEmmys @ericmartsolf pic.twitter.com/t5tKxUJipC — Chrissi Nielsen (@NielsenChrissi) April 18, 2024

While Days of our Lives fans were happy to celebrate those nominated, they also had words for two people who got snubbed.

Days of our Lives fans sound off on Arianne Zucker’s Daytime Emmy snub

“Is this some bulls**it I hope its not all there because where is Ari Zucker she carried that show last year aswell as all the others. This is not right #dool #DaytimeEmmys,” said an X.

Is this some bullshit I hope its not all there because where is Ari Zucker she carried that show last year aswell as all the others. This is not right #dool #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/qiMazwqwsY — claire phillips (@clairex1993) April 19, 2024

One X user wasn’t happy Arianne didn’t get nominated and that The Young and the Restless star Melody Thomas Scott was snubbed.

KKL, MS and probably TB are all kind of sneaks here and I feel bad for AZ and MTS in terms of that. Annika, Cynthia and Finola all top notch selections. 50/50. #DaytimeEmmys https://t.co/EjqGOenFmU — Angela (@AngelaQueensNY1) April 18, 2024

“Congratulations! But how was @DaysPeacock’s @Ari_Zuckernot nominated?! Thats insane! #DaytimeEmmys #DaysofOurLives #GeneralHospital #EmnySnub,” read an X.

A different one simply stated that Arianne should have been in the Lead Actress category.

Other Days fans hoped to see Stacy Haiduk on the Daytime Emmy nomination list.

“From the NYE ‘kidnapping’/orchid fallout to winning custody of Rachel and f***ing things up with her back from the dead sister, Stacy Haiduk killed everything they gave her last year,” read an X user who was also hoping Stacy would get a nod as a supporting actress which didn’t happen either.

From the NYE "kidnapping"/orchid fallout to winning custody of Rachel and fucking things up with her back from the dead sister, Stacy Haiduk killed everything they gave her last year.



Fingers crossed for supporting actress tomorrow! 🤞#Days #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/b8sMeFv9Mu — ♠️ KLN ♠️ (@KN47374) April 19, 2024

Wowza! Days fans are speaking their minds about the Daytime Emmy nominations.

Here’s hoping Dick makes history come June and that Arianne gets a nom next year. After all, her time on the hit Peacock soap is ending, and you can read all about that here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.