Days of our Lives boss teases fan favorite returns, new writers, and Salem’s ‘core family dynamics’ for 2025

Days of our Lives is going back to its roots for 2025 to celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary in November.

There’s no question that the hit Peacock soap has been a disaster with certain stories, like Body and Soul.

However, co-executive producer Janet Drucker has promised that change is on the horizon, but fans must be patient.

Speaking with TV Insider, Janet previewed 2025, including that new co-head writers Paula Cwickly and Jeanne Marie Ford bring back “Salem’s core family dynamics.”

Their material won’t begin to air until April, but Janet teased fans won’t be disappointed.

Everything in the new year sets the stage for episodes to mark the 60th anniversary of Days of Our Lives.

Who’s returning to Days of our Lives in 2025?

It’s no secret that the hit Peacock soap films months in advance, so we already know many fan favorites are popping up in Salem all year long.

Sami (Alison Sweeney), Vivian (Louise Sorel), and Rex (Kyle Lowder) will return during February sweeps. Theresa (Emily O’Brien) is back on the canvas in March for a brief stint.

The highly anticipated return of Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) happens for May sweeps. Gwen (Emily O’Brien) pops up in July after two years away from Salem.

Though they are heading back to Boston for now, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will make multiple appearances in 2025.

Carrie Brady (Christie Clark), Ciara Weston (Victoria Konefal), Will Horton (Chandler Massey), Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley), Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), and Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy) are returning this year, but no dates have been revealed yet.

It’s believed their returns are for John’s funeral and the tribute episode for the late great Drake Hogestyn.

Days boss teases 2025 storylines

We know that EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) gets shot, kicking off a whodunit mystery. Before that, though, Janet teased that EJ and Belle (Martha Madison) can’t deny their attraction to each other.

The soap is doubling down on the teen scene/young adult drama with the Tate (Leo Howard) and Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) baby story and Holly’s (Ashley Puzemis) growing friendship with Doug (Peyton Meyer).

There’s a big story coming up for Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) that involves the future of University Hospital.

Romance will be front and center, too, with JJ (Casey Moss) and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) heating things up, while Chad (Billy Flynn) can’t fight his feelings for Cat (AnnaLynne McCord).

Plus, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) is torn between Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Joy (Alexann Hopkins), and fake Rafe, aka Arnold Feniger (Galen Gering), does some serious damage in Salem.

