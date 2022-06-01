Days of our Lives beauty Camila Banus stuns in favorite workout brand

Camila looks good in anything on or off-screen. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives beauty Camila Banus looks stunning in her favorite workout brand revealing how she keeps her killer body in excellent shape.

Camila has been playing Gabi Hernandez on the hit NBC daytime drama since 2010, months after the character was created. Although Camila didn’t originate the role, the talented actress made it her own from the second she stepped on screen.

One thing all soap opera fans know is that the stars must be in tip-top shape for those steamy love scenes. Camila has had some of those scenes lately with Brandon Barash (Jake) and Remington Hoffman (Li Shin).

The actress spilled what workout brand she likes to wear when she’s getting her sweat on to keep her amazing body looking fit.

Days of our Lives starlet Camila Banus stuns in her favorite workout brand

Camila used Instagram to share two separate posts showing off her stellar workout style while revealing her go-to workout clothes.

The first post featured Camila in grey bike shorts and a tank top on a basketball court. Although Camila didn’t play the game, she was holding a basketball in the pictures.

After giving a special Memorial Day shout-out, Camila spilled the tea on her workout attire.

“Wearing one of four outfits I’m obsessed with from @buffbunny_collection. You guys always ask me what workout brands I wear and @buffbunny_collection is my favorite so far! The fabric is so delicious and soft, the fit feels perfect on. Feeling styling to be fit is the best motivation !!” she wrote on the post.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

In the second post, Camila once again gave her 147k Instagram followers a look at her workout style. This time she donned light pink workout leggings and a matching pink tank top.

Camila showed off her signature, smiling as she shared various poses. One was of her strutting her stuff, the next was her sitting on a couch outside soaking up the sun, and the final photo was Camila on the couch but this time showing off her playful side.

“Another @buffbunny_collection stunner !! Love this light pink set. This fabric is so soft 😍 I’m in love,” she expressed in the caption.

Sharing some Days of our Lives fun

Days fans were in for a real treat when Camila shared a fun TikTok video to Instagram showing her style versus Gabi’s style. Camila’s more laid back, while Gabi is usually dressed to kill.

Camila recently showed just how fond she is of a couple of her co-stars in a post celebrating Raven Bowens (Chanel) at her birthday tea party. Lindsay Arnold (Allie) was also at the special event, with all three ladies looking fabulous.

A handful of photos made up the Instagram post, including Camila with Raven and one with Camila with Lindsay.

Days of our Lives starlet Camila Banus sizzled in her favorite workout clothes as she honored the long weekend. Camila looks gorgeous even when she’s gearing up to burn some calories.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.