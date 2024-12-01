Days of our Lives alum Wayne Northrop dead at age 77 after Alzheimer’s battle

Days of our Lives alum Wayne Northrop has died at the age of 77 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Wayne was best known for playing Roman Brady on the hit Peacock soap.

On Sunday, Wayne’s wife, General Hospital star Lynn Herring Northrop, announced the sad news.

“Wayne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s 6 years ago. He took his last breath in the arms of his family. We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home, for taking such great care of him,” read part of her statement via Deadline.

Lynn’s statement went on to gush over her husband and how much he meant to anyone who knew him, but especially to those who loved him.

“Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humor and wit. A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many,” ended the statement.

Days of our Lives alum Wayne Northrop’s career and family

Although soap fans will forever remember Wayne as the original Roman Brady, he had plenty of experience before joining Days. Most notably, Wayne played the role of Blake Carrington’s (John Forsythe) mysterious chauffeur Michael on Dynasty.

Wayne’s other primetime credits include Police Story, Eight Is Enough, The Waltons, and Baretta.

In 1981, Wayne stepped into the role of Roman, where he stayed for three years. After his exit in 1984, Drake Hogestyn became a Roman recast.

However, when Wayne decided to return in 1991, it was revealed that he was the real Roman, and Drake was now John Black. According to Soap Digest, Drake never had any animosity about the change because Wayne created the role of Roman.

This scene and this story will always be iconic. I watched this this without knowing the real backstory. Roman, RoJohn. No clue. But I felt the emotions while watching. It’s the writing but also the actors. Say what you will about his character but Wayne was a great actor. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/eAFwhuxJ7o — ᴍᴏɴɪᴋᴀ ⚽️💙 #𝐶𝐹𝐶 #𝐾𝑇𝐵𝐹𝐹𝐻 (@monika_313) December 1, 2024

Wayne opted to leave again in 1997, leading to Josh Taylor taking over the character. After his second Days of our Lives stint, Wayne went on to play Rex Stanton on Port Charles.

After Port Charles was canceled, Wayne returned to Days again. This time, he played the role of Alex North, Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) first husband. In 2006, Wayne exited the Peacock soap for the last time.

Throughout all of his career changes, Wayne had his wife Lynn by his side. The two met in acting class and married in 1981. They have two sons, Hank and Grady.

In 1989, they bought a ranch together four hours outside of Los Angeles. Wayne opted to focus full-time on the ranch when they made it their permanent home in 2003, only agreeing to return to Days as Alex for a brief stint.

Wayne Northrop brought Roman Brady to life. He was amazing as the eldest son of the Brady family & his relationship with Bo was soap gold. Wayne & @peterreckell shared a special bond both on & off screen. He will be missed, but his memories will live on in #Days history forever. pic.twitter.com/Ma7GmZ7Mfo — 𝘼𝙣𝙜𝙞𝙚 (@marino_angie) December 1, 2024

Wayne Northrop’s death marks another loss for Days

The death of Wayne brings another loss to Days of our Lives this year.

Bill Hayes passed away in January, and the show is paying tribute to him this week following the passing of Doug on-screen.

Drake Hogestyn also passed away this year. In September, news broke the actor died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Wayne Northrop, the original Roman Brady, has passed away following his struggle with Alzheimer’s.

Our hearts go out to Lynn and their boys.

RIP Wayne Northrop.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.