Days of our Lives alum Alison Sweeney to star in The Wedding Veil sequel trilogy on Hallmark

Days of our Lives alum Alison Sweeney is set to reprise a fan-favorite role, but sadly, it’s not as Sami Brady.

Instead, Alison is bringing back Tracy Goodwyn in a new The Wedding Veil trilogy on Hallmark to kick off the new year.

The original three-part series featured Alison’s Tracy, All My Children alum Lacey Chabert (Bianca) as Avery Morrison, and The OC alum Autumn Reeser as Emma Lowell.

Each character was the main focus of one film, with all of them ending up married when the series wrapped up, thanks to a little help from an antique veil.

It turns out the series isn’t finished.

The Wedding Veil franchise will continue in 2023 as part of a slate of new Hallmark films.

Days of our Lives alum Alison Sweeney returns to The Wedding Veil franchise

Entertainment Tonight broke the news that Alison, Autumn, and Lacey are all reprising their roles for The Wedding Veil sequel. However, Lacey did tease the sequel when she stopped by The Tonight Show in November to promote her latest Hallmark Christmas movie.

The Wedding Veil trilogy will showcase the women as they navigate married life and the choices they have made. It will also focus on the deep friendship between the college pals.

Alison’s leading man Victor Webster, who played Nicholas Alamain on Days of our Lives, returns as Tracy’s husband, Nick. Kevin McGarry reprises his role as Avery’s husband, Peter, while Paolo Bernardini is back as Emma’s husband, Paolo.

When will The Wedding Veil sequels air on Hallmark?

The good news is that fans of the franchise won’t have to wait too much longer to see The Wedding Veil sequel on Hallmark.

The Wedding Veil Expectations kicks things off on Saturday, January 7 at 8/7c. The movie focuses on Avery as she struggles to share exciting news with Peter because they navigate remodeling a home. Plus, Peter’s mom has reconnected with an old flame creating even more conflict for the newly married couple.

The Wedding Veil Inspiration is up next and premieres on Saturday, January 14, at 8/7c. It’s Emma’s turn to deal with the newlywed life as she deals with a new job and Paolo opens his lace shop. After a business conflict, Emma must rethink her recent decisions, which doesn’t bode well for her marriage.

The Wedding Veil Journey rounds out the trilogy on Saturday, January 21, at 8/7c. This movie has Tracy and Nick going on a honeymoon after not going on one due to her job at the auction house and his restaurant expansion. The trip brings lots of ups and downs for the couple.

As for how the magical veil plays a part in the new films, well, fans will just have to watch and see.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.