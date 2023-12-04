Cole on The Young and the Restless: J. Eddie Peck talks Y&R return and has a message for fans

Cole on The Young and the Restless has fans buzzing after J. Eddie Peck returned to the hit CBS soap after nearly 25 years.

It was a storyline Y&R fans never saw coming as Cole was thrust into a nightmare involving the Newman family, thanks to Claire (Hayley Erin) and Jordan (Colleen Zenk).

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed the fallout of Claire believing she is Cole and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) daughter will weigh heavily on Cole.

A promo video for the daytime drama featured him trying to convince Victoria and Victor (Eric Braeden) that Claire just might be their long-lost daughter.

After his highly anticipated return, J. Eddie has opened up about being back on Y&R with his daytime family.

The actor also has a very special message for those who have been rooting for him as he revisits playing Cole.

J. Eddie Peck talks The Young and the Restless return as Cole Howard

There’s one major difference for J. Eddie in reprising Cole and revisiting the loss of baby Eve. Heather Tom (Katie on The Bold and the Beautiful) played Victoria back then.

However, J. Eddie and Amelia are not strangers. The two starred in All My Children together, where he played Dr. Jake Martin, and she was Mia Sanders.

“I enjoyed working with her very much,” Eddie shared with Soap Hub about working with Amelia back in the day.

The talented actor revealed he heard rumblings when attending the Y&R 50th Anniversary party that the writers were considering having Cole return to Genoa City.

“I always felt Cole’s return was a good idea,” he told Soap Hub, and sure enough, a couple of months later, he was asked to come back.

J. Eddie hasn’t spilled any details other than saying the storyline is filled with suspense, something The Young and the Restless viewers already know. The actor did, though, recently open up to fans with some heartfelt words.

The Young and the Restless star J. Eddie Peck has a message for fans

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, J. Eddie shared a video message to those who have shown him love and support as Cole resurfaces on the canvas.

“I just wanted to take a minute to thank those of you who have commented and supported my recent return as Cole Howard on CBS’ The Young and Restless,” he expressed.

The actor explained that he’s having the best time being back with his Y&R family. However, Cole’s return wouldn’t be a thing without the fans.

“Really, this would not have been possible if I hadn’t had those of you that have supported me so much over the years and reminding the show of just how much you would like to see Cole’s returns. So, I truly want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. I want you to know I’m having a great time,” J. Eddie shared before wishing his fans to have a great weekend.

It looks like Cole and J. Eddie Peck are sticking around Genoa City for a while. There’s no question Claire will end up being Victoria and Cole’s daughter, shaking things up for the Newman family.

Perhaps this will lead to a Cole and Victoria reunion. After all, Victoria hasn’t had the best luck in the love department over the past few years.

Are you happy to see Cole back?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.